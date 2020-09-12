An Extraordinary Global Experience – Selichot From the Kotel

15/09/2020 – 19:00 to 20:00
Zoom Video Conference

Diario Judío México - BONDS PROUDLY INVITES YOU TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GLOBAL EXPERIENCE
SELICHOT FROM THE KOTEL

FEATURING GREETINGS BY

  • Finance Minister
    Katz
  • Jerusalem Mayor
    Moshe Lion

A STIRRING PERFORMANCE OF ‘JERUSALEM OF GOLD’ By Shuli Natan Followed by an exclusive interview with Reut Ifat Uziel, daughter of Dr. Izik Ifat, famed paratrooper to be among the first to reach the Kotel during the Six-Day War, and a moving experience of selichot prayers from the Kotel.

Israel Bonds


