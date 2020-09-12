An Extraordinary Global Experience – Selichot From the Kotel
15/09/2020 – 19:00 to 20:00
Zoom Video Conference
Diario Judío México - ISRAEL BONDS PROUDLY INVITES YOU TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GLOBAL EXPERIENCE
SELICHOT FROM THE KOTEL
FEATURING GREETINGS BY
- Finance Minister
Israel Katz
- Jerusalem Mayor
Moshe Lion
A STIRRING PERFORMANCE OF ‘JERUSALEM OF GOLD’ By Shuli Natan Followed by an exclusive interview with Reut Ifat Uziel, daughter of Dr. Izik Ifat, famed paratrooper to be among the first to reach the Kotel during the Six-Day War, and a moving experience of selichot prayers from the Kotel.
