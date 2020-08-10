Diario Judío México - El bufete de abogados Etti Almagor, un bufete de abogados de inmigración que se especializa en la nacionalidad europea para judíos, desea a todos los judíos mexicanos que harán Aliya hoy desde México, un vuelo seguro y una gran vida en su nuevo hogar en Israel.

Esperamos que se sienta cómodo en su nuevo hogar Ha Bait Shelahem en Israel y se sienta como en casa.

Etti Almagor, Abogado y Notario

Oficinas: Ashdod / Netania, Israel

WWW.ALMAGORLAW.COM

