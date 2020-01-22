LA MUSIQUE SPOLIÉE

SOURCES ET MÉTHODES DE RECHERCHE

LOOTED MUSIC

SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODS

JOURNÉE d’ÉTUDE / WORKSHOP

au Centre d’histoire de Sciences Po

56 rue Jacob, 75006 Paris

With the support of the association ‘Musique et Spoliations’

Working language: English

Inscription obligatoire :

Diario Judío México - 8.30-9.00: Welcome of participants

9.00-9.15: Introduction by Claire Andrieu and Jean-Marc Dreyfus

9.15-9.30: Address by Corinne Hershkovitch (lawyer, founding member of ‘Musique et

Spoliations’)

9.30-11.30: Spoliations. Chair: Jean-Marc Dreyfus

Daria Brasca (University degli Studi di Udine), The dispossession of the Jewish-owned musical instruments in Italy during World War II: a contention between central and local powers

Katatarzyna Naliwajek (Institute of Musicology at the University of Warsaw), Looted Chopin’s memorabilia and the Polish-Jewish chopinologist murdered by the Nazis: the story of Leopold Binental and his collection

Mark Wilhelm (luthier), Switzerland, trading hub of looted instruments? An investigation

Annette Becker (Université de Paris-Nanterre), Despoiling the souls: Musicians and their instruments in front of gas chambers

11.30–11.45: Coffee break

11.45-13.15: Restitutions. Chair: Nadège Ragaru (CERI, Sciences Po)

Carla Shapreau (Institute of European Studies, University of California, Berkeley),

Provenance Research — Challenges and Insights: A Case Study on the Violin Trade in Paris, 1930-1945

Caroline Piketty (Archives Nationales de France), Une archive à explorer : les pianos des familles juives de Paris / Archives to explore: the pianos of Parisian Jewish families

Martine, Poulain (Ecole nationale supérieure des sciences de l’information et des bibliothèques), Traces of interest in music and musical practice in libraries

14.30-16.00: Museums.

Chair: Bret Werb (US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C.)

Monika Löscher (Kunsthistorisches Museum, Wien), Provenance research in the Collection of Historical Musical Instruments in Vienna

Jean-Philippe Echard (Musée de la musique, Paris), Christine Laloue (Musée de la musique, Paris), La recherche de provenance au Musée de la musique : enrichissements de la collection nationale d’instruments de musique depuis 1933 & réflexions méthodologiques / Provenance research at the Musée de la musique, Paris: Enrichments of the national collection of musical instruments since 1933 & methodological reflections.

Benjamin Fellmann (Warburg-Haus, Hamburg), The Palais de Tokyo pianos. Presence and ‘afterlife’ of the looted instruments at the Musée national d’Art moderne

16.00–16.30: Tea break

16.30-18.30: Research Perspectives, Round table. Chair: Claire Andrieu

Pascale Bernheim (Musique et Spoliations), Myriam Chimenes (CNRS), Karine Le Bail (CNRS, EHESS), Vivi Viskin (Instrumentos de la Esperanza, Mexico), Willem de Vries (author of Sonderstab Musik), tbc.

Responsable(s)

Convenors:

Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire) and Jean-Marc Dreyfus (University of Manchester ; chercheur associé à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire)

Scientific committee :

Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Isabelle Backouche (EHESS, Paris), Pascale Bernheim (founding member of ‘Musique et Spoliations’),

Laurence Bertrand Dorléac (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Myriam Chimènes (CNRS), Jean-Marc Dreyfus (Université de Manchester ; chercheur associé à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Sarah Gensburger, (CNRS, Paris-Ouest Nanterre), Eric Le Bourhis, (INALCO Paris), Karine Le Bail (CNRS, EHESS), Marie-Anne Matard-Bonucci (Paris 8 ; Chercheuse associée à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Caroline Piketty (National Archives), Frédéric Ramel (Sciences Po, CERI, CNRS), Willem de Vries, author of Sonderstab Musik.