LA MUSIQUE SPOLIÉE
SOURCES ET MÉTHODES DE RECHERCHE
LOOTED MUSIC
SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODS
JOURNÉE d’ÉTUDE / WORKSHOP
au Centre d’histoire de Sciences Po
56 rue Jacob, 75006 Paris
With the support of the association ‘Musique et Spoliations’
Working language: English
Inscription obligatoire :
[email protected]
Diario Judío México - 8.30-9.00: Welcome of participants
9.00-9.15: Introduction by Claire Andrieu and Jean-Marc Dreyfus
9.15-9.30: Address by Corinne Hershkovitch (lawyer, founding member of ‘Musique et
Spoliations’)
9.30-11.30: Spoliations. Chair: Jean-Marc Dreyfus
- Daria Brasca (University degli Studi di Udine), The dispossession of the Jewish-owned musical instruments in Italy during World War II: a contention between central and local powers
- Katatarzyna Naliwajek (Institute of Musicology at the University of Warsaw), Looted Chopin’s memorabilia and the Polish-Jewish chopinologist murdered by the Nazis: the story of Leopold Binental and his collection
- Mark Wilhelm (luthier), Switzerland, trading hub of looted instruments? An investigation
- Annette Becker (Université de Paris-Nanterre), Despoiling the souls: Musicians and their instruments in front of gas chambers
11.30–11.45: Coffee break
11.45-13.15: Restitutions. Chair: Nadège Ragaru (CERI, Sciences Po)
- Carla Shapreau (Institute of European Studies, University of California, Berkeley),
Provenance Research — Challenges and Insights: A Case Study on the Violin Trade in Paris, 1930-1945
- Caroline Piketty (Archives Nationales de France), Une archive à explorer : les pianos des familles juives de Paris / Archives to explore: the pianos of Parisian Jewish families
- Martine, Poulain (Ecole nationale supérieure des sciences de l’information et des bibliothèques), Traces of interest in music and musical practice in libraries
14.30-16.00: Museums.
Chair: Bret Werb (US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C.)
- Monika Löscher (Kunsthistorisches Museum, Wien), Provenance research in the Collection of Historical Musical Instruments in Vienna
- Jean-Philippe Echard (Musée de la musique, Paris), Christine Laloue (Musée de la musique, Paris), La recherche de provenance au Musée de la musique : enrichissements de la collection nationale d’instruments de musique depuis 1933 & réflexions méthodologiques / Provenance research at the Musée de la musique, Paris: Enrichments of the national collection of musical instruments since 1933 & methodological reflections.
- Benjamin Fellmann (Warburg-Haus, Hamburg), The Palais de Tokyo pianos. Presence and ‘afterlife’ of the looted instruments at the Musée national d’Art moderne
16.00–16.30: Tea break
16.30-18.30: Research Perspectives, Round table. Chair: Claire Andrieu
Pascale Bernheim (Musique et Spoliations), Myriam Chimenes (CNRS), Karine Le Bail (CNRS, EHESS), Vivi Viskin (Instrumentos de la Esperanza, Mexico), Willem de Vries (author of Sonderstab Musik), tbc.
Responsable(s)
Convenors:
Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire) and Jean-Marc Dreyfus (University of Manchester ; chercheur associé à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire)
Scientific committee :
Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Isabelle Backouche (EHESS, Paris), Pascale Bernheim (founding member of ‘Musique et Spoliations’),
Laurence Bertrand Dorléac (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Myriam Chimènes (CNRS), Jean-Marc Dreyfus (Université de Manchester ; chercheur associé à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Sarah Gensburger, (CNRS, Paris-Ouest Nanterre), Eric Le Bourhis, (INALCO Paris), Karine Le Bail (CNRS, EHESS), Marie-Anne Matard-Bonucci (Paris 8 ; Chercheuse associée à Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire), Caroline Piketty (National Archives), Frédéric Ramel (Sciences Po, CERI, CNRS), Willem de Vries, author of Sonderstab Musik.