Este mes se celebra el día de la independencia de nuestro amado país, el único estado judío del mundo. En 2021, Israel cumplirá setenta y tres años pero sigue siendo fuente de inspiración y admiración por todo lo que el país ha logrado en tan poco tiempo. Por supuesto, nuestros amigos de todo el mundo han desempeñado un papel importante en hacer de Israel todo lo que es hoy.

Este año también marca el 70 aniversario de la fundación de Israel Bonds, una organización que ha apoyado firmemente al Estado de Israel en tiempos de crisis y celebración.

Para reconocer el cumpleaños de nuestro país, hemos pedido a cinco personas de todo el mundo que compartan con nosotros sus historias individuales de aliá, explicando los catalizadores que inspiraron su decisión de hacer las maletas y mudarse a Israel de forma permanente, y cómo sus vidas ahora en Israel difieren de cómo vivían en sus países de origen.

Estamos seguros que estas historias les resultarán interesantes y esperamos que pronto podamos reunirnos en Israel para celebrar el milagro que es el estado judío.

Yom Ha'atzmaut Sameaj a todos,

As we celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut in April and mark Israel’s 73rd Independence Day in May, we are privileged to share five inspiring stories from Israel Bonds supporters who made aliyah.

Rossy Samra

Rossy Samra, originally from Mexico was born and raised in Mexico City. She has worked with various Zionist and Israeli organizations such as Keren Hayesod and at the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City. The Samra family has been very active in Zionist causes and in the Mexican Jewish community.

Israel Bonds: What year did you make aliyah? Were you alone or did you go with family?

Rossy: I made aliyah to Israel over five years ago, by myself. I still have family in Mexico.

Israel Bonds: Was there a specific event or driving force that prompted your decision at that time?

Rossy: I made aliyah because of my strong attachment to Zionism and to the land of Israel, and also because I had worked at the Embassy of Israel and with Keren Hayesod. As to what prompted me to make such an important decision, once I got to know Israel, I decided on the third day of my visit that it was my country and my destiny.

Israel Bonds: How many times did you visit Israel before making Aliyah?

Rossy: Only once.

Israel Bonds: What is the one thing you miss most about life in Mexico?

Rossy: Without a doubt it is my family. They still live in Mexico.

Israel Bonds: What was the single most surprising thing or adjustment for you about life in Israel as a citizen?

Rossy: What amazed me the most when arriving in Israel was the feeling that I´d arrived home. I felt immediately right at home and enveloped in a sense of security that I have not felt elsewhere. The word that comes to mind is “belonging” - I belong here. There is a palpable sense of freedom that permeates the air in Israel,

unlike anywhere else.

Rossy Samra with Shimon Peres

Israel Bonds: What city did you move to – and why?

Rossy: I arrived in Jerusalem to study Hebrew at the Ulpan Etzion. It was a truly marvelous experience and very rewarding, since the folks at the Ulpan helped me, as well as other students there, to easily adapt and fit into society. I later moved to Tel Aviv to work there and I currently live in Herzliya.

Israel Bonds: What advice would you give to someone considering their own aliyah?

Rossy: The main thing is to be firm in your decision to move to Israel, to take that first step to truly want to live here. As for me, I come from Mexico, a country in which Jewish community life is totally different than Jewish life in Israel. In Mexico, one is accustomed to living a life of luxury, made very comfortable with easy access to commodities and domestic help. However, when you put things in perspective, living in Israel means a completely different and much more complicated lifestyle. However, it is one that I prefer and have come to love.