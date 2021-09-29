A continuación encontrarán los horarios para la shive de la

Sra. Sonya Shteremberg de Zyman Z"L.

Debido a las medidas de seguridad por el COVID-19 establecidas para los
minyamin, la Shive se llevará a cabo vía Zoom

https://zoom.us/join
ID de la Reunión: 850 4726 0369
Contraseña: shivah

Miércoles Septiembre 29
7:15 pm (9:15 pm CDMX) - Maariv

Jueves Septiembre 30
8:30 am (10:30 am CDMX) - Shacherit
6:00 pm (8:00 pm CDMX) - Michah y Maariv

Viernes Octubre 1
8:30 am (10:30 am CDMX) - Shacherit

Sabado Octubre 2
7:15 pm (9:15 pm CDMX) - Michah y Maariv

Domingo Octubre 3
10:00 am (12:00 pm CDMX) - Shacherit
6:00 pm (8:00 pm CDMX) - Michah y Maariv

Lunes Octubre 4
8:30 am (10:30 am CDMX) - Shacherit
6:00 pm (8:00 pm CDMX) - Michah y Maariv

Martes Octubre 5
8:30 am (10:30 pm CDMX) - Shacherit y final de la Shive

