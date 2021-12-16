Las hermanas de Samuel Alvo Shemaria Z"L, Rosie Veinbergs y Raquel Moscona, estarán haciendo el Shive para su amado hermano asistiendo al Daily Minyan de Ohr Shalom el miércoles, jueves y sábado de esta semana, a las 6:15 pm cada noche. Presencial sería en Ohr Shalom Synagogue (2512 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92103).

El Daily Minyan estará disponible en persona y en Zoom. Para asistir en persona, debe mostrar comprobante de vacunación en los EE. UU. (Tarjeta, fotocopia o en su teléfono).

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107501072pwd=QjhYK212d3l5VVdJUzJUbnAyRlE4dz09

(ID: 831 0750 1072, Passcode: myshul)

Que la familia no sepa de más penas.

*******

The sisters of Samuel Alvo Shemaria z"l, Rosie Veinbergs and Raquel Moscona, will be observing Shivah for their beloved brother by attending Ohr Shalom's Daily Minyan on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week, at 6:15pm each evening. They will be attending in person, at Ohr Shalom Synagogue (2512 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92103).

The Daily Minyan will be accessible in person and on Zoom. To attend in person, you must show proof of vaccination in the US (card, photocopy or on your phone).

The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107501072?pwd=QjhYK212d3l5VVdJUzJUbnAyRlE4dz09

(ID: 831 0750 1072, Passcode: myshul)

May the Place from which comfort comes bring comfort to Rosie, Raquel, Isaac and their families amongst all the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.