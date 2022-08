We will talk about Yiddish theater, what it means to be a Yiddish actor through his eyes, and his acting through the years. We will also talk about his role as the director of the “Congress for Jewish Culture”, and more.

(Two weeks after this event, it will be available on YouTube with an option for English subtitles)

Sunday, August 14, 2022

West Coast: 10:00 AM

East Coast: 1:00 PM

London: 18:00

Paris: 19:00

Israel: 20:00

Shane Baker is a Yiddish actor, stage artist, master of words, and cultural influencer. He learned from the previous generation of actors and continues the tradition of Yiddish theater by training students, and acting for decades on every Yiddish stage that exists around the world. Shane also leads the organization “Congress for Jewish Culture” where he works to disseminate Yiddish and Jewish culture.