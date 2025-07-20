Jewish Jokes and Yiddish Implications (i.e. curses)

Sunday, July 20th at 3:00pm

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St, Skokie, IL 60077

Jewish people have great experience in laughing and joking to get through difficult times. We are living in difficult times. Rabbi Schechter will help us!

YIVO Presents Jewish Jokes and Yiddish Implications

Sunday, July 20, 2025

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm

Petty Auditorium

Rabbi Barry Schechter provides an afternoon of Yiddish and laughter.

This event will be conducted primarily in Yiddish.

Rabbi Schechter has taught classes and given lectures on Yiddish (the language he heard at home that gives him the greatest joy) and Hebrew, as well as Eastern European Jewish history, and Jewish humor, at libraries, universities, Jewish institutions in the U.S. and overseas, and for YIVO.

All his talks at his own synagogue and and elsewhere have been infused with the humor that earned him the title “Chicago’s Funniest Rabbi” in the Chicago Jewish News.

This event is in collaboration with Chicago YIVO Society, a local affiliate of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.