Letter to the editor

Incredible again! The Democratic party votes against a measurement that would combat anti Semitism.

For one, that included a typical Democrat, Schiff, a Californian and second Ted Lieu, LA representative. Remember Lieu using his typical anti-Semitic wording, asked US ambasador to Israel David Friedman where are his loyalties. Lieu also interfere in Israel’s politics by decrying that people like Rashida Tlaib should be allowed entry to Israel disregarding that she has an inherent hate for the State of Israel.

To vote against such a resolution points to their ignorance and the fact they have no allegiance to the Jews who voted for them. Avri Haines an Obama lawyer now picked by Biden, also has joined J Street by signing letters to ask the DNC to be more forceful with Israel….in other words, help the Westbankers and Gazan

terrorists.

The list of the “nays” is long and it is pointless to list it here, but what is important is that 162 DEMOCRATS voted against the wonderful resolution while zero/ few Republicans did.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.), sponsor of the anti-Semitism amendment, said that any legislation altering Title VI must include protections for Jewish American.

I say… I appreciate that.

Pablo Nankin, MD

The names of the Dems who voted AGAINST the anti anti-Semitism measure are here:

https://data.citizen-times.com/roll-call/equity-and-inclusion-enforcement-act/2020-house-191/

