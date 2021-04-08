Letters

While attempting to counter anti Semitism in the US, we must celebrate positive activity for Israel thanks to Pres. Trump and his cabinet.

During an interview on CNN, the Saudi foreign minister said that "normalization with Israel would be beneficial for the kingdom".

Egypt will be teaching about Judaism in their schools.
Kosovo, a Muslim country will open an embassy in Jerusalem.
The UAE has a $10 billion fund set up for enterprises with Israel.

The Czech Republic is moving its' embassy to Jerusalem as well as UAE opening its' first embassy.

Morocco, Bahrain, and Sudan have become partners in peace with Israel. Today finally after some 35 years Sudan removes thye boycott of Israel from their laws.

However, our battle vs. antiSemitism in America remains huge. Persons like Rashida Tlaib continue to propagate lies and Jew hatred whilst her family apparently feel secure living in Ramallah, West Bank.

A few examples:

Chomsky, "University professor" 94 years old continues to deny the Holocaust. Freedom of speech should not permit lies about a particular historical fact e.g., the Holocaust.

Jay Electronica " a rapper" is another vicious anti-Semite and a Farrakhan lover. Speaking about horrific actions, one of Farrakan”s followers just killed a fine human being, a police officer defending the Capitol.

Britain's Roger Waters, a mentally decrepit man continues to demonstrate his extreme hatred of Israel, in this case, asking Elton John not to accept a well-deserved merit prize from Israel.

The ADL in its' new left-leaning position does nothing about this. They are part of groups like J Voice for Peace, J Street, Peace Now and other groups whose sole function is to make sure Israel is discriminated against and that Jewish students are harassed.

The Jews need to be more vocal and stand up for their rights.

Pablo Nankin, MD

