Americans and Extraterrestrials

Periodically, there are clusters of articles in the newspapers about sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFO’s). And with the discussions of UFO’s come discussions about the life forms that are advanced enough to be able to drive these fancy space ships. Yet the truth of the matter is that, when all is said and done, the articles that appear usually do so towards the back of the paper. Readers may be interested, but they’re not that interested. Certainly, the U.S. government seldom discusses the subject of UFO’s at great length in any forum. Unlike other countries, UFO information is mostly kept classified in the U.S. Some say it is because the government doesn’t want to reveal any military secrets connected to knowledge of UFO’s. Among the American general public, it is mostly the eccentric conspiracy types who make a big deal about UFO’s and aliens. Most ordinary Americans do not display much natural curiosity about the matter.

For our purposes here, I am going to focus on aliens rather than UFO’s as the theme of this article and also the fact that most Americans seem to feel quite uncomfortable talking about them. Why is that? Perhaps it is because it is so difficult for most Americans to know how to classify these creatures? Unlike Brazil, where the government is very transparent about UFO sightings, the U.S. is not a country with a strong cultural tradition of magical religions. In Brazil there is Candomble, Umbanda, and Macumba, syncretistic religions where Catholicism and African traditions are combined. So, with magical religions, with their greater immersion in flowing blendable continual organic stimuli, there comes a greater capacity to accept magical extraterrestrial beings.

Are they beings that look just like you and me? Are they beings that look like some other animal? Are they beings that have the mass and substance of animals, but that don’t look like any creature that can be found on Earth? Or perhaps they are some highly advanced creatures that are made up of pure energy?

If they are basically human-like, we would experience them basically as we do humans: entities that radiate flowing blendable continual organic stimulation. Except that because they aren’t humans from the planet Earth, a part of us would have difficulty psychologically accepting them as being just like us. The fact that they evolved on another solar system from another galaxy would put suspicions in us that perhaps they aren’t really fully like us after all. And perhaps we should be on guard, because any differences could end up being hurtful for us, either because the aliens would purposely use the differences against us, or because the differences would just be intrinsically harmful to us, sort of like a form of bad chemistry.

If they looked like some other animal, like on the Planet of the Ape movies, it could be very frightening for us to think that some other animals that on Earth would be considered more primitive than us could on another planet have evolved in such a way that they end up being more advanced than we are. In terms of how we would connect with them, they would represent a more intense form of flowing blendable continual organic stimulation than we would normally be accustomed to connect with in the category of highly evolved sentient beings. The overly intense organic stimulation would tend to undifferentiate our senses of self should there be prolonged contact with them. These creatures would possibly psychologically melt us down, as it were.

Then there is the situation of creatures who have mass and substance but who don’t look like any known creature on this planet. This would represent an extremely novel experience for human beings. On the one hand, they would radiate flowing blendable continual organic stimuli. On the other hand, the stimuli that they radiate could be stimuli very different from any organic stimuli to which we had previously been accustomed to absorbing. The sights, the sounds, the smells and the textures could all end up being quite foreign to us. They could be abrasive to us in an analogous way to the way modern technological stimuli can be abrasive to us. And because we would have difficulty absorbing these new organic stimuli, they could end up putting us in what could only be described as an organic tension pocket. An abrasively overstimulating organic experience.

Finally, if the aliens are some advanced form of life built entirely of energy, that would create a different kind of sensorily distorted experience. It would be an experience built on understimulation, a numbing experience where the creature wouldn’t have visibly available defined discrete boundaries or coherent texture. Where perhaps there would be an audio vibration, but there would be nothing to smell or touch. Sustained interactions with such creatures could prove to be so numbing that a person would sink into the living death of an experiential vacuum.

The ideas presented here are pure speculation, of course, but, if nothing else they can serve as a source for understanding why people who live primarily in more rational religious systems, as opposed to some of the more magical religious systems found in Latin America would be psychologically so constructed that they would have greater difficulty evincing the flexibility to deal with aliens who represent such different forms of sensory presentation from what they as humans are accustomed to.