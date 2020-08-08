Diario Judío México - Dear President Carol Folt

Please read my letter below. I thought the lack of response to it was perhaps due to the fact that antisemitism was being eradicated at USC.
I am speechless upon learning that, in fact, antisemitism is growing there rapidly.

A young lady felt compelled to resign from the USG because she is Jewish and or Zionist. How does that interfere with her brain cells? Can not one be both and still be respected?

More importantly, can the truth not be told about the state of affairs in Gaza or the West Bank where not one Jew remains to bother them, but the terrorist attacks on continue? Secondly, Although self – governed, they do not want peace as it would be difficult to obtain donations from the rest of the world and limit the ability of their leaders to continue to steal for their own benefit. Remember Arafat stole 1BILLION US dollars and kept the money in France.
As long as terrorism has no consequences, how can there be peace?

If the West Bankers or Gaza students are upset, let them be so with their own leaders, not with which has tried for 70 years to make peace with them. This is quite contrary to the successful multi-years of peace with Egypt and Jordan.

Rose Ritch must be asked to return and the hateful individuals most be removed from the school. It is obvious that their intellectual capacity is greatly diminished and they can’t discern the lies from the truth.

This request ought to be considered unless you want to continue to bend to the antisemites.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://diariojudio.com/idioma/in-response-to-uscscale/336537/

Pablo Nankin, MD
