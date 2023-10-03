His followers believe his lies and absorb them as if they were dogma, regardless of their “learning” in school.

What do you think about Bella Hadid who, in my opinion, still shows her contempt, lack of humanity, and ignorance. She fails to understand that her father, a grave antisemite, was born in Nazareth after Israel was created thus making him an Israeli, thereby making the Hadid offspring, descendants of an Israeli and quasi – Sabras.? Moreover, Bella confronted an Israeli parliamentarian, without proof or explanation, she just bashed the Jewish State. She has so much hatred and has not one single desire to feel remorse/sadness for the number of civilians being massacred by her brethren (her thinking she is not of Israeli descent, so she endorses terrorism).