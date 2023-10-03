Letters
The Antisemite of the week was again a Holocaust denier and the payor of terrorists, Mahmud Abbas. He is a dictator to the residents of the West Bank and a big supporter of the terrorists in Gaza and the longest one with his 18 years causing severe damage to his brethren aside from another psychopath named Arafat (the one that made his wife a billionaire and living in Paris).
Abbas denies the existence of Israel, as well as the tombs of the patriarchs making sure that his followers continue to be misinformed and convince them to murder Israeli civilians. Of course, the students from an early age are given books full of lies and incoherent statements so that they spend their lives in ignorance of history and geography.
His followers believe his lies and absorb them as if they were dogma, regardless of their “learning” in school.
What do you think about Bella Hadid who, in my opinion, still shows her contempt, lack of humanity, and ignorance. She fails to understand that her father, a grave antisemite, was born in Nazareth after Israel was created thus making him an Israeli, thereby making the Hadid offspring, descendants of an Israeli and quasi – Sabras.? Moreover, Bella confronted an Israeli parliamentarian, without proof or explanation, she just bashed the Jewish State. She has so much hatred and has not one single desire to feel remorse/sadness for the number of civilians being massacred by her brethren (her thinking she is not of Israeli descent, so she endorses terrorism).
Bella and family ought to consider instead becoming the poster kid/media influencer for love and unity. Bella should think about being an advocate of peace and education for the West Bankers and Gazans and rid herself and that of her family of hatred toward Israel and the Jews.
Other major antisemites are Roger Waters, Omar and Tlaib, the golden antisemites.
Consider for a minute what the Jews and the Jewish State has given the world, and most recently sending emergency aid to Morocco. Morocco. Even so, there is not one Palestinian faction that wants Israel to exist.
This is why the USA should not continue to support the West Bankers, Gazans, or UNESCO which is a sick group of illiterates nor the UNRWA.
“Palestinian Authority shares the same goal. Article 15 of The Palestinian National Charter of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) states: “The liberation of Palestine, from an Arab viewpoint, is a national (quagmire) duty and it attempts to repel the Zionist and imperialist aggression against the Arab homeland and aims at the elimination of Zionism in Palestine.” Article 19 asserts: “
In late January, a terrorist murdered seven Israeli worshippers after Sabbath prayers at a Jerusalem synagogue. On February 26, two Israeli brothers were fatally shot by a Palestinian man in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus. The very next day, on February 27, an Israeli-American was murdered outside of Jericho while on his way to a wedding. On March 9, a terrorist affiliated with Hamas opened fire at people at a cafe in Tel Aviv, wounding at least three.
“Tensions between Israel and Palestinian terror groups have not been limited to the West Bank. In May, the IDF launched Operation Shield and Arrow targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza after the terror group fired over 100 rockets at Israel earlier in the month.”
BELLA HADID SPARS WITH BEN GVIR ON JEWISH LIFE VS. ARAB TRAFFIC / @jewdefense / Israel hater @bellahadid assaulted Israel’s minister of security Itamar Ben Gvir @otzma_yehudit for saying that, “My right, the right of my wife and my children to move around Judea and Samaria [safely], is more important than freedom of movement
August 21 Batsheva Nagari (40) Nagari was killed when a terrorist in a passing car shot at her car while she was driving on the highway. August 19 Aviad Nir (28), Silas (Shai) Nigreker (60) Aviad and his father Silas were shot and killed at a car wash in the Palestinian town of Huwara. August 5 Chen Amir (42) A gunman from Jenin, West Bank, shot and killed an Israeli security guard. June 20 Ofer Fayerman (64), Harel Masood (21), Elisha Anteman (17), and Shmuel Mordoff (17) Palestinian gunmen affiliated with Hamas opened fire at a gas station in the West Bank, killing four Israelis and wounding four others. May 30 Meir Tamari (32) He was shot while driving on a road near his home in the West Bank community of Hermesh. May 11 Inga Avramyan (80) Killed when a rocket fired from Gaza by PIJ scored a direct hit on an apartment in Rehovot. April 7 Lucy Dee (48), Maia Dee (20), Rina Dee (15), Alessandro Parini, (35) Lucy Dee and her two daughters were killed in a shooting attack in the Gilboa region. Parini was killed when a terrorist rammed a car into people walking on the promenade at the beach in Tel Aviv. March 9 Or Eshkar (32) Or Eshkar died on March 20 after he was seriously wounded by a Palestinian gunman in Tel Aviv. February 27 Elan Ganeles (27) Elan Ganeles was shot dead by a Palestinian terrorist on a highway between Jericho and the Dead Sea. February 26 Hallel Yaniv (21) Yagel Yaniv (19) Hallel Yaniv and Yagel Yaniv, two brothers from Har Bracha, were murdered when a Palestinian gunman opened fire from close range at their car while it was caught in a traffic jam on the Route 60 highway near Huwara. February 10 Shlomo Liderman (20), Yaakov Yisrael Paley (6), Asher Menahem Paley (8) A Palestinian rammed his car into civilians at a Jerusalem bus stop, immediately killing a 6-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. The boy’s 8-year-old brother died later from his injuries. January 27 Eli (48) and Natalie Mizrahi (45),Rafael Ben-Eliyahu (56), Asher Natan (14), Shaul Chai (68), Irina Korolova (59), Ilya Sosonsky (26), At the conclusion of Friday night prayers, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a crowd in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, killing seven and wounding three.