Antisemitic film shown at the UCLA department of J S

How was the documentary film “Isrealism” even considered to be screened by the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies? Even Abraham Foxman (ADL) admitted he was foolish to permit his being interviewed in the film, which he only afterwards realized is a total “sham”. What it is doing is undermining the truth about Israel.

This is a big flaw in our attempt to enlighten Jews and non Jews about Israel. There are so many bright writers who would be able to elaborate on the realities of Israel and terrorism emanating from Gaza, Ramallah, Jenin, etc., and Israel’s appropriate and necessary response to defend their cities and citizens.

Have these people ever considered what would happen if Israel did not have the capacity it has in order to defend itself? What do you expect from the filmmaker Eric Axelman after his interview and making a video of Jamaal Bowman, a councilman as antisemitic as they come, just like his buddy Rashida Tlaib whose mother lives in Ramallah with no desire to leave.

So the Center should have been aware that whatever Axelman wants to show in his film would be antisemitic as well as hearing comments from many others.

Regardless, Professor Dov Waxman, Director of the Center decided to run the film. Another important person at the Center reasons that, in her mind, seeing as the film didn’t meet the IHRA definition, then it should be shown. This is unacceptable. If you know what you are doing will be hurtful to all real Jews, they should never have agreed to it.

We are not suggesting litmus tests, we must separate Jew haters from normal society.

Pablo Nankin, MD

@israelstudies@UCLA

sadly chose to screen “Israelism”; an anti-Israel anti-American-Jewish propaganda film. 2.

@DavidSuissaJJcalled it “an assault on truth”. So did other luminaries such as @Judepearl &@FoxmanAbraham

. 3. Most importantly,

@UCLA

students did not keep quiet. They arrived at the center to express their discontent with such hateful bias & expose the #truth.

13 NY rabbis to Jamaal Bowman: Quit your anti-Israel charades

Matthew Litman

An open letter from 13 rabbis criticizes Bowman’s efforts to create “a shift in U.S. policy” toward Israel.

https://www.international.ucla.edu/institute/event/16131

mmaking collective producing Israelism that focuses on documenting and supporting movements for justice. Eric has produced videos for Senator Ed Markey, as well as Congressman Jamaal Bowman. The