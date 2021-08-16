Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective

http://genderstudiespalestinesolidarity.weebly.com/

Letter to the Editor

Truly, I have never read such a calculated lie against Israel in order to support the Palestinians.

This group USC the Gender Studies department talks about getting feminists together to help the liberation of the Palestinians. I ask, from whom? It is difficult to tell if it is the doing of Hamas or is it PLO. There are no Jews in Gaza and rockets continue to fall in Israel.

Think about Rashida Tlaib’s family leaving Ramallah where she was seen with CNN and never has issued a complaint.

After all, Tlaib should be able to procure a visa for her mother, except apparently her mother doesn't want to leave, she must like it there.

Israel invades homes and for what reason can it be other than they became aware of weapons being hidden there of suicide bombers or is it just because they like their cooking?

The most horrific is when they quote 2 completely antisemitic organizations B'tselem and Human Rights Watch, which permit their schools to hide their tunnels into Israel as well as to hide rocket launchers in their schools.

Has this group ever been to Israel? it should be the primary requirement before they open their mouth and USC should know that!

In 1948, you say that Israel drove 750,000 Palestinians from their homes or did they leave as commanded by their masters? The Jordanians used to rule them until 1967. When Israel returned to their land in Judea and Samaria (west bank), the Jordanians wanted no part of this area as they knew what they would be getting if they were to get it back.

The same for the Gazans, the area belonged to Egypt. You guessed it, they ran away from the area, Ny wanting any part of these Arabs.

So feminists are you going to fight for the rights of the Palestinian women? Will you protect them from clitorial excision, give them the opportunity to dress as they see fit, and prevent “honor killings”now happening not only in the Middle East, but in the USA and most of Africa.

Are you unaware of all the peace processes that have not taken place because the "oppressed" don't want it?

What will you do about the monies coming from the USA into the hands of terrorists who pay their suicide bombers and others to kill Israelis, Americans & foreigners?

Have you paid any attention to their education of the young children consisting of teaching hatred of Israelis, wishing their deaths, and the use of arms?