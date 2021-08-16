Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective

http://genderstudiespalestinesolidarity.weebly.com/
Letter to the Editor

Truly, I have never read such a calculated lie against Israel in order to support the Palestinians.

This group USC the Gender Studies department talks about getting feminists together to help the liberation of the Palestinians. I ask, from whom? It is difficult to tell if it is the doing of or is it PLO. There are no Jews in Gaza and rockets continue to fall in Israel.

Think about Rashida Tlaib’s family leaving Ramallah where she was seen with CNN and never has issued a complaint.
After all, Tlaib should be able to procure a visa for her mother, except apparently her mother doesn't want to leave, she must like it there.

Israel invades homes and for what reason can it be other than they became aware of weapons being hidden there of suicide bombers or is it just because they like their cooking?

The most horrific is when they quote 2 completely antisemitic organizations B'tselem and Human Rights Watch, which permit their schools to hide their tunnels into Israel as well as to hide rocket launchers in their schools.

Has this group ever been to Israel? it should be the primary requirement before they open their mouth and USC should know that!

In 1948, you say that Israel drove 750,000 Palestinians from their homes or did they leave as commanded by their masters? The Jordanians used to rule them until 1967. When Israel returned to their land in Judea and Samaria (west bank), the Jordanians wanted no part of this area as they knew what they would be getting if they were to get it back.
The same for the Gazans, the area belonged to Egypt. You guessed it, they ran away from the area, Ny wanting any part of these Arabs.
So feminists are you going to fight for the rights of the Palestinian women? Will you protect them from clitorial excision, give them the opportunity to dress as they see fit, and prevent “honor killings”now happening not only in the Middle East, but in the USA and most of Africa.
Are you unaware of all the peace processes that have not taken place because the "oppressed" don't want it?
What will you do about the monies coming from the USA into the hands of terrorists who pay their suicide bombers and others to kill Israelis, Americans & foreigners?

Have you paid any attention to their education of the young children consisting of teaching hatred of Israelis, wishing their deaths, and the use of arms?

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorTúnez: presidencialismo populista autoritario
Artículo siguienteThe Need To Set Social Fires Through Fast Fashion
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor