While America is in shambles due to protests, riots, political turmoil, and the pandemic, the Lutheran Church has wasted no time in showing their antisemitism. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Without delay, these antisemites starting with their leaders Elizabeth Eaton and Rafael Malpica Padilla decided that because some police forces trained in , it was the reason why Floyd was killed in such a manner. They should know better as they have no proof that it is the method used by the Israeli police.

They make unsubstantiated claims that it is the same to stop illegal immigrants entering the US as ’s arrest of people of all ages who committed crimes, in particular terrorism.

Most foolish is their baseless statement that uses repressive tactics against ‘Palestinians”. Does this refer to their arresting or dismantling of terrorist actions?

They are so ungrateful to . They should be kneeling and praying for which is the only country in the Middle East where their population has swollen due to freedom of religion and wherein no one is bothered while in other Arab countries, the murder of CHRISTIANS is the order of the day.

This Church requests, among other antisemitic wishes, that there be a 2-state solution. The question remains…with whom? Should it be with Gaza or the Westbank whose leaders are plain terrorists?
The churches know this very clearly, but they continue to bash as if they were the culprit.

We have a Mount Calvary Lutheran church headed by Rev.Edward Killian right in the middle of the city where we reside. Let’s find out what this leader has to say. With neighbors like this who needs enemies.

Pablo Nankin, MD

