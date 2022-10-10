

Women of Berkeley Law, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association, Law Students of African Descent and the Queer Caucus.

Letters to the editor

The news that a group of law students turned on their fellow students because they are Jews is a horrendous display of discrimination. A group of students at university of Berkeley’s Law School are trying to develop Jewish-Free Zones.

This anti-semitic/better said Anti Jew action is illegal. I guess those students are acting unlawfully and are unfamiliar with Title VI of the Civil Right Act of 1964. ( as quoted recently in The Jewish Journal).

However, one still must have a certain number of gray matter cells in order to attend a university. Perhaps the hot weather or the drought has had a nocive effect on this group of, I must say, quasi-students.

Has any of these discriminators ever been in Israel? Do they have any idea what Israel does for all of us lately the testing of the Pfizer vaccine before it was tested in the US? Yes, Israel was willing to take the risk; shouldn’t that in itself make you celebrate the country?

By the way, there is no country or city like Tel Aviv or even Jerusalem where LGBTQ people have more freedom.

Do the Asian groups not understand that thousands of people from Asia who are working in Israel are treated as equals with respect and the same wages? Again, this alone should convince the Asian group not to participate with these antisemitic so-called law students, who are acting out regardless of the law.

The black groups mentioned must also not be aware of the Ethiopians who were rescued by Israel and taught the Hebrew language and an occupation so they could earn a living in freedom. Do they not recall how Israel has helped North Africa? Innovation Africa is a non-profit Israeli organization that brings Israeli water, solar, and agricultural technologies to villages across Africa. Israeli Application Programming Interface, will be implemented by 500,000 farmers in Kenya

So, why these horrific actions? Are they being paid off?

I would ask that all donations to Berkley be stopped and government funding as well, until these disgusting anti -Jew and/ and anti -Israel actions are brought to a full stop.

Pablo Nankin MD

Read quote:

As a technology entrepreneur, perhaps Naftali Bennett can leverage Israel’s cutting-edge technological innovations to build strong partnerships in Africa. The continent needs a technological revolution for its development and will support policies that will enable its industrialization.



y September 2021, SupPlant’s new API product, which stands for Application Programming Interface, will be implemented by 500,000 farmers in Kenya; the startup also has signed a strategic deal with farmers in India. The company aims to see its innovative irrigation solution being used by 2 million smallholders in Africa and across India in 2022.

Innovation Africa is a non-profit Israeli organisation that brings Israeli water, solar, and agricultural technologies to villages across Africa. The organisation uses drip irrigation to help increase the yield of crops in the village. With the extra produce, there is more to eat and more can be sold. Innovation Africa has helped 3 million people over 500 projects in 10 countries and continues to work their hardest to use one of Israel’s most famous inventions to change the world.