Antisemitism rears it’s’ ugly head again in BH

Letters

Part 1

We are all aware of the tremendous rise in antisemitism across the globe, and now it is coming fast & furious into our city of Beverly Hills. The new face for Louis Vuitton is the very in my opinion and others a vocal antisemite, Bella Hadid. This creates a huge concern seeing as Louis Vuitton is owned by LVMH who also owns several other businesses in Beverly Hills including Bulgari, Estee Lauder, Hermes, etc.

What can we expect to see across our city in the near future when this powerful force, who basically has taken over Rodeo Drive, openly supports and endorses someone who is blatantly antisemitic.

As a human, the last face I want to see smiling at me from a storefront window in a city I have lived in for almost five decades is one who I know hates Jews.

Our beautiful city must not allow LVMH to have such free discretion to endorse anyone who is racist in any form. What message is our city indirectly perpetuating by permitting LVMH to choose Hadid as their “face”? What will happen once the massive Cheval Blanc, whose owners are partners with LVMH, opens its doors? Will they too welcome and support antisemitism and lead our city morals into potential destruction?

Meanwhile, I am elated to hear that a referendum to reverse the City Council’s decision approving the Chevalier Blanc Specific Plan Project has qualified. The election date is to be determined. This is heavenly news which gives us the opportunity to shut down antisemitism.

By Pablo Nankin MD

PART 2

Vogue/ Vanity fair have been endorsing antisemites recently again with Bella Hadid who is on their front page. They have also been asked to stop this antisemitic action, but ignored our letters. Do read my published article on the subject. The city is again permitting their presence in our city and in fact they are closing our streets for the party This should also be stopped.

Bella’s face is already part of Swarovski PR and there is also a store in BH. I have requested that we stop buying in such stores.

I feel that we are being confronted with welcoming racial and ethnic discrimination in our midst.

Letters from Pablo Nankin, MD

Again, one of Conde Nast magazines, Vanity Fair’s “Hive” shows no concern or remorse about the real possibility of inciting antisemitism or at the very least encouraging hatred.

Not long ago they gave the honor of being on their front cover to AOC, a very sick antisemite and “rebel rouser”.

Vogue has also given that glory multiple times to Bella Hadid ignoring the fact that she openly posts her hatred of Israel to her 42 million easily influenced followers with her idiotic claims of ethnic cleansing and apartheid. Does this beyond foolish model Bella know how many Arab women living in the so-called Palestinian area are murdered by their own husbands/families a year? Well the count is 58 in 2 years. Is this the kind of people she supports and laments for?

Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid was just named “antisemite of the week”. He is probably proud of that designation.This is a man who in my has broken the law and has been sued for multiple actions in the Los Angeles area. He claims to be Palestinian but being born in Nazareth in 1948 makes him Jordanian or ISRAELI; history of the area indicates so. There was no Palestine. You want to learn about hate and deceit, just read his “social”media posts.

His ignorant daughters with a huge following on social media, continue to show support and are proud of a people (Palestinian) that they have never known or visited while bashing the State of Israel, which they also have never visited. His son and his girlfriend Dua LIPA also spread antisemitic rhetoric

They rely on the biased news which reports about an Arabic youth who gets killed and then when he thinks the camera is off him, just gets up and walks away.

Or perhaps she doesn’t see her favorite people throwing stones at Jewish worshipers In fact, Israel closes the entry to the Jewish citizens so that the Arabs can fill all the needed space. They also can’t see the Arabs throwing prepared stones which land on their own brethren with the intention of causing turmoil and thereafter blaming it on the Jews as well as targeting the respectful worshipping Jews.

These models claim that Arab children are being mistreated by the Israelis. Where is such evidence?

This brings us to antisemitism now demonstrated by Vanity Fair as well as Vogue which are all Conde Nast publications. This has been a recurrent “malady” among their editors.

vanity fair Archivos – Diario Judío México

Before printing blatant lies, they should explore the facts spewed by these well-known blasphemous liars. By the way, the Hadid’s brother Anwar and his (ex?) girlfriend Dua Lupa are also very vocal antisemites.

For those who subscribe, read, or buy these magazines which put horrendous anti Semites on their covers, please stop.

Pablo Nankin, MD.

Bella From the Heart: On Health Struggles, Happiness, and Everything In Between

https://www.vogue.com/article/bella-hadid-cover-april-2022

Bella From the Heart: On Health Struggles, Happiness, and Everything In … Condé Nast “I always felt like I had something to prove.”

Fighting Gigi and Bella Hadid’s antisemitic blood libels – opinion

Fighting Gigi and Bella Hadid’s antisemitic blood libels – opinion Antisemitism, to coin a pun, is never in Vogue. Except when it is.

Father of Hadid supermodels goes on anti-Semitic social media rant

https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/father-of-hadid-supermodels-goes-on-anti-semitic-social-media-rant/article_bd1b8a55-42d0-5f27-b47c-117ad149da40.html

Father of Hadid supermodels goes on anti-Semitic social media rant “Hitler labeled the Jews as terrorist and the Germans believed and cowardly did the crime of the century. And th…

Dear Councilmembers,

I just read that one of our streets will be closed for the parties of Vanity Fair.

Please read below one of my publications on Vanity Fair. It is an adjuvant to antisemitism and it should never be permitted that this takes place for them in our city.

Also, I noticed the lack of stores having any Hannukah decorations, for eg Saks, Neiman”s, those on Rodeo Drive, etc. I think for all the accommodation we do for them and the Chamber, they should really do much more.

Best wishes for a Happy & Healthy Hannukah.

Pablo

Vogue magazine promotes supermodel’s anti-Israel posts about ‘murdering babies’