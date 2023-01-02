Letters

The Reconstructive and some Reform “rabbis” are in the belief that Israel has to be the provider of peace for their enemies in, among others, the Palestinian world, no matter the end result for Israel. In particular, the Reconstructive Movement is not only against Israel but against all Jews.”Judaism is an evolving religious civilization, the Torah was not inspired by Gd”. Does this mean they have a new version of the Tanach?

Reform Judaism is partially accordance with these “reconstructors”.

I view Reform Judaism as okay, if you want short temple services as long as the basic concepts of Judaism are continued and the State of Israel is respected and not threatened.

A new letter signed by these Rabbis will prohibit at their temples the free speech of the Israeli Knesset or part of it as well as encouraging others to do so as well

Under what right do they want to stop Israel’s self-determination? But wait, what is worse is that the congregants of the approximately 330 U. S. Reconstructionist and Reform synagogues are apparently in accordance with their leaders which means that adversity against Israel is growing.

It is necessary that we start thinking about what is being taught in a given synagogue prior to attending its’ services or our children join.

This groups are the same as J Street etc. wherein their interest is to take over Israeli laws and decisions, thereby forcing Israel to open up the country to self destruction.

Yes, they never have anything positive to say for Israel.

What these groups obviously understand or do they is that every time they open their mouths, the BDS is grateful. These groups are not only nocive for Israel but for Jews, especially for University students.

Listen carefully to the speech of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel. Understand that he is not a right-wing individual, but thereby admitting to that would destroy the malefic desires of the signators and their “sheep”.

I ponder what was US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides doing at a J Street meeting?

US voters upon electing representatives in all levels of government and stop being narrow minded and vote for the best candidate for US, not for a particular party.

Pablo Nankin, MD