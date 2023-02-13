Barcelona Mayor another antisemite

It takes a real antisemite and an ignorant person to believe lies by groups like BDS etc. especially when it’s only a 4-hour flight to Israel and you could see for yourself if what BDS is talking about has any substance. Israel is well-known for their technological discoveries, medical and agricultural advancements, etc.,
which are shared with the world plus its emergency response to any nation in distress from natural causes. Would you be displeased to have Israel by your side in a disaster as they are presently doing in Turkey, Syria, and previously in Haiti? What other country responds to emergencies in that way?
As regards warfare, it has always been in response to threats or attacks. Israel is a nation of peoples of every color, religion, and ethnicity, living as citizens with full rights side by side in a complete democracy. Apartheid? That is a joke.
My granddaughter was just studying in Barcelona set up by Tulane University and enjoyed being there. Little did she realize that this city is antisemitic.
I will ask Tulane to sever all relations with Barcelona interchange studies as it is obvious that the government is composed of Jew-haters.
There are certainly issues between Israel and the Arabs especially when 1000s of rockets fly from Gaza to Israel or the PLO pays for terrorism after they happily killed Jews. Perhaps unbelievably, you are unaware of such happenings. Do you know about the teachings to children that killing Jews is honorable? In fact, a 13-year-old just tried it.
Get a reality check, then act.
Madrid GLADLY IS TAKING YOUR PLACE
Pablo Nankin, MD
Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins
