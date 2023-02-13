Barcelona Mayor another antisemite

Letter

It takes a real antisemite and an ignorant person to believe lies by groups like BDS etc. especially when it’s only a 4-hour flight to Israel and you could see for yourself if what BDS is talking about has any substance. Israel is well-known for their technological discoveries, medical and agricultural advancements, etc.,

which are shared with the world plus its emergency response to any nation in distress from natural causes. Would you be displeased to have Israel by your side in a disaster as they are presently doing in Turkey, Syria, and previously in Haiti? What other country responds to emergencies in that way?

As regards warfare, it has always been in response to threats or attacks. Israel is a nation of peoples of every color, religion, and ethnicity, living as citizens with full rights side by side in a complete democracy. Apartheid? That is a joke.

My granddaughter was just studying in Barcelona set up by Tulane University and enjoyed being there. Little did she realize that this city is antisemitic.

I will ask Tulane to sever all relations with Barcelona interchange studies as it is obvious that the government is composed of Jew-haters.

There are certainly issues between Israel and the Arabs especially when 1000s of rockets fly from Gaza to Israel or the PLO pays for terrorism after they happily killed Jews. Perhaps unbelievably, you are unaware of such happenings. Do you know about the teachings to children that killing Jews is honorable? In fact, a 13-year-old just tried it.

Get a reality check, then act.

Madrid GLADLY IS TAKING YOUR PLACE

Pablo Nankin, MD