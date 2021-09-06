David M. Zaslav

This week on the Food Channel, 55, on Spectrum, a notorious name crossed the TV guide, that of "Ben and Jerry’s" with the following message:

Molly Yeh Hosts New Ice Cream Competition Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones
It has been a month plus since Ben & Jerry's ignorant board chair, Anuradha Mittal has objected to rescind the boycott of ice cream from B&J to Israel. While she tries to separate by different geographic locations, it is clear by whoever understands history (most available to read), that she is plain ignorant and driven by her antisemitism which started at the very core of the organization with the original owners who feel that they should determine the fate of the state of Israel.
I couldn't believe my eyes with all the turmoil that is going on about Unilever and Ben and Jerry’s regarding their boycott against the sale of ice cream in what they call the “occupied territories”. They do not recognize the real name of Judea and Samaria. This is to be followed by their discontinuance of sales in 2022.
While multiple US states are looking into sanctioning Ben and Jerry’s and Unilever for discrimination, what poor taste they exhibit with this upcoming show. It could only be out of ignorance or antisemitism, that it was decided to televize the show. It’s as if B & J were angels with transparency and knowledge of the areas.

The original Jewish owners decided they are sanctimonious and want to teach the State of how to deal with terror. Terrorism is the exact reason why will not move out from any such area until Abbas et al are kicked out of office and people who wish to progress, take over and make sure that peace is achieved. If these persons were really righteous, they could see what are the true problems as well as all the human violations perpetrated by the terrorists, as in so many countries, but not pick on the State of Israel. This certainly does not adhere to Discovery's Code of Ethics. Read below.

I believe there are two or three more shows to follow on B and J. I ask that they PLEASE be cancelled!

I encourage you to read your own ETHICS statement it is clear that Food Channel and of course B AND J are in the wrong.

