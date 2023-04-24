Beverly Hills Council & the battle against antisemitism. II

Letters

Dear BH Councilmembers

I want to thank Mrs. Lili Bosse for her great work as mayor and councilmember for so many good years and welcome Dr. Gold to the mayorship again, a hello to Mr. Mirisch, Mr. Friedman, and Mrs. Nazarian. The discussion continues about The Cheval Hotel and their non-compliance with the BH laws regarding construction and the multiple permissions granted them to bypass those same laws. I personally think it will be a disaster as it has already split up our city residents and apparently was influenced by gifts to previous council members.

In fact, I think it is incorrect for existing members to vote for the hotel with paid advertising. Forgotten in the midst is the hiring of an antisemite Bella Hadid to be part of the LVMH group which is a direct insult to all of us, but apparently not too much care enough.

Expected by now is a strong resolution against those antisemitic actions but, other than Mirisch, no one else has agreed on the need for this message of clarity against antisemitism which this city has always prided itself in combatting.

On February 22, I attended the Council study session at which time I relayed to them that LVHM has hired as their “face” Bella Hadid, who, in my opinion is a controversial figure. The Council to date has not acted in opposition to her. I had hoped that by bringing this to the public’s attention, an investigative group would be created that could prompt these stores to take positive action. However, only Councilman Mirisch has taken up this issue seriously and has promoted a resolution to stop this.

Therefore, I strongly believe that the Council should make a very strong resolution against this blatant antisemitism. There is no excuse for not doing so. Especially since the hotel’s attorney is well aware of the problem and to my knowledge, they have not provided any evidence that the company is about to change their “face”. Keep in mind LVHM will control Rodeo Dr which in itself is a huge error.

If LVMH fails to take action to separate itself from anti-Semitism, that in my opinion is reason enough for us to Vote NO in May and stop the Cheval Blanc project. It is disheartening to see names of old friends and Mayors voting in favor of this project.

Finally, the BH Courier is encouraging the citizens to vote yes for the hotel. It is sufficient reason to vote No, the Courier is not about us, they are into making the Chamber of Commerce and the Council happy.

Fact is that Bella Hadid’s father was NOT born in Palestine as he claims, he was born in NAZARETH after May of 1948 so he is Israeli (unfortunately) therefore Bella et al are Not Palestinians as so claimed.

Bella has been involved in antisemitism for years and considering the million followers, her ignorance is very damaging. Has she at least visited Israel?

Benjami

Are we all about the “Benjamins” or proud followers of Theodor Herzl, Ben Gurion and so many others who have lost their lives defending ISRAEL?

Pablo Nankin MD