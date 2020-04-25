Diario Judío México - Letters to the Editor

Congresswoman ,

The AMP with their online “gala” and the anti-Semitic CAIR, are both, in my opinion, also anti- American. In fact, CAIR has appeared in several parts of the country. Recently , it was in Los Angeles, CA to “honor” Omar Tlaib, as you know, another serious anti-Semite.

Your stance toward was not bad at the beginning of your career. I am not sure what changed….perhaps, it was the pressure from your constituents, see example below. Or perhaps was it due to your desire to secure Democratic voters’assurance? Either way, I highly suggest that you distance yourself from both CAIR and AMP.

I am sure that if you are not already familiar with their speakers and donors, your staff can find you accurate information. One of the many links describing these groups Congresswomen to Speak at Anti-Israel Group’s ‘Online Gala’.

Congresswoman,we all could possibly consider a 2-state solution, but you know this is impossible. There is already 1 state being The Jewish State of and 2 areas of discord. The Gaza strip governed by Hamas a terrorist organization recognized as such by the US and a separate location in the West Bank that has no desire to live in peace.. That would make 3 states. Of course,Gazans and WestBankers hate each other.

Irregardless, what is clear is that President Trump et al have tried to find a partner for peace, but all they find is terrorism with murderers being paid for killing Jews. These are not partners, these are people who rather enjoy living by taking charity from the world. I’m sure you are aware that Arafat’s widow was permitted to keep $500,000,000.00 of PLO money for her needs in France. How much do you think Abass has stolen?

Perhaps you can illustrate for us what you possibly learned from the American citizens at last weekend’s appearance at CAIR. Also, who is guiding your hatred for ? Your response would be of utmost interest to many.

Remember, as truth has it on these groups, Congresswoman Barbara Lee didn’ t show up as a speaker.

Below is an article from today. Gaza hasn’t changed nor wants to be partners, they want the entire “pie”. That is why you must not endorse CAIR or AMP.

If you read the other article below, you will see what a Michigan doctor is doing. In my opinion, this is what your efforts should focus on stopping.

Pablo Nankin, MD
