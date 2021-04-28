French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo reacted on Wednesday to the recent decision by the French Court of Cassation to absolve the 2017 murderer of Sarah Halimi of criminal responsibility because he took cannabis before he killed her, and made it a cover that says it all: “Should we decriminalize antisemitism?”

The cover reads: “Should we decriminalize antisemitism?” featuring a Muslim character holding a knife and smoking marijuana joints that he is lighting from a Jewish Menorah.

On April 14, France’s highest court determined that Kobili Traore, a 31-year-old Muslim man, was not criminally liable for his actions on April 4, 2017, when he violently beat Halimi, his 65-year-old Jewish neighbor, while screaming “Allahu akhbar” (God is great) and then threw her out of her third-floor window to her death.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters joined a demonstration in central Paris to protest the Court decision and give Sarah Halimi justice.
The main demonstration was held at Paris’s Place Du Trocadero, while hundreds of protesters demonstrated at the same time in other cities across France as well as in Tel Aviv, London, Rome, New York, Miami, Los Angeles.
The magazine was the first target of the 2015 attacks in Paris by terrorists who wanted to avenge the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in the magazine. During the attack, 12 people from the publication were killed.

FuenteThe Jerusalem Post

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anterior28 de abril de 1908: Nace Oskar Schindler, salvador de judíos durante el Holocausto
Artículo siguiente¿Qué es llegar a viejo?

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor