Cheval Blanc project appropriately lost the vote

Por:
- - | Visto 180 veces
Cheval Blanc project appropriately lost the vote

Letters
Finally, the votes count has ended and of course, the winner is the rational people of Beverly Hills. I quote a good friend ” some of the Jews of BH who shout at every occasion ‘oy, gevalt, Anti-Semitism’ stood silent at the promises of gold.”

In addition, it is hard to comprehend how this Hotel project was even considered for approval. It broke many existing construction rules in the City.
However, for me, the worst disappointment is with our city usually adamant warriors against antisemitism, who crumbled to Cheval Blanc and lost sight of their responsibility to their religion and to their struggle against Antisemitism. Only Councilmember John Mirisch stood up against the hotel. Others promoted the project. Mostly it was about the $ to be brought into the city. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against money, but not at the expense of our Judaism.
Remember the problem was not solved, this disease of antisemitism continues in our city and beyond, and we must cure it.
I truly would have expected a united force against antisemitism.

Pablo Nankin, MD


Comparte en Redes Sociales

Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


El tamaño máximo de subida de archivos: 300 MB. Puedes subir: imagen, audio, vídeo, documento, hoja de cálculo, interactivo, texto, archivo, código, otra. Los enlaces a YouTube, Facebook, Twitter y otros servicios insertados en el texto del comentario se incrustarán automáticamente. Suelta el archivo aquí

Artículos Relacionados:
Tucker inaugura su nuevo programa con ataques antisemitas co...
El Centro Wiesenthal expresa su preocupación por los insulto...
ADL Global 100: hallazgos clave para Europa 2023
Encuesta de la ADL revela que los estereotipos antisemitas n...