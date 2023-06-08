Cheval Blanc project appropriately lost the vote

Letters

Finally, the votes count has ended and of course, the winner is the rational people of Beverly Hills. I quote a good friend ” some of the Jews of BH who shout at every occasion ‘oy, gevalt, Anti-Semitism’ stood silent at the promises of gold.”

In addition, it is hard to comprehend how this Hotel project was even considered for approval. It broke many existing construction rules in the City.

However, for me, the worst disappointment is with our city usually adamant warriors against antisemitism, who crumbled to Cheval Blanc and lost sight of their responsibility to their religion and to their struggle against Antisemitism. Only Councilmember John Mirisch stood up against the hotel. Others promoted the project. Mostly it was about the $ to be brought into the city. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against money, but not at the expense of our Judaism.

Remember the problem was not solved, this disease of antisemitism continues in our city and beyond, and we must cure it.

I truly would have expected a united force against antisemitism.

Pablo Nankin, MD