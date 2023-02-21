Dear Chancellor

I am not sure what Antisemitism initiative exactly means, but I would like to think that it is to expose and condemn antisemitism at your and other universities. My problem is that your choice of host leads me to believe that you are expecting and approving Israel/Jewish bashing.

Please advise me of the reason for this meeting with Saly Abd Alla. Are you aware that she/he worked for the antisemitic Cair and endorses BDS. In my opinion, not a good choice.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Breaking News: Moments ago, as part of its “Antisemitism initiative”, CUNY announced a university-wide diversity/discrimination event that will address antisemitism, and other forms of discrimination, to be hosted former CAIR Director and BDS Activist Saly Abd Alla.

Please tell chancellor@cuny.edu how you feel about it.