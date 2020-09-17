Letters

Diario Judío México - For the first time in USA elections, I have problems understanding how Biden got elected to lead the Democratic Party.

To all who had left their countries which had become socialist or worse, what is happening now with the Democrats reminds them of what happened in their homelands.

When in my opinion antisemitic Jewish groups like J street, Bend the Arc, Peace Now or J Voice for Peace endorse Biden as well as four infamous, antisemitic women in Congress (Rashida Tlaid, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez/ AOC lhan Omar and Presley, otherwise known as the Squad with their huge contempt for Israel), you should immediately react. It should be clear to you that the association of these people means that the entire group is involved in the destruction of Israel, robbing them of their independence and replacing it with a terrorist state.

Keep in mind that our government is ready to clamp down or “out” BDS. That effort will surely be diminished or dismissed by Biden.

For the Jews, in my view, it would be unimaginable not to work at ensuring that Trump wins. You ask why?

He has done the impossible for Israel’s security and economic boom, which is an asset for the USA as well as other countries.

Trump’s economy prior to COVID was booming, unlike that of Obama/Biden. Their treasonable acts toward Israel should be remembered so that we never vote again for the like.

In addition, through his efforts, Israel has peace now with the UAE, Bahrain and a free sky in Saudi Arabia. Kosovo, Serbia, and Malawi which will move their embassies to Israel, and are in the process of peace with Israel, This is in addition to Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, and Yemen. As they say, “Stay tuned”.

Who else has made these inroads?

Biden is surrounded by people looking for the destruction of Israel, as well as converting the USA into a country that, at the very least, is in the hands of leaders who will do nothing. Remember he was the VP when the USA voted against Israel in the UN.

Certainly from what they have proposed, their intention is not to work at making America “Great Again.”

Pablo Nankin, MD

