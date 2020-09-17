Letters

Diario Judío México - For the first time in USA elections, I have problems understanding how Biden got elected to lead the Democratic Party.

To all who had left their countries which had become socialist or worse, what is happening now with the Democrats reminds them of what happened in their homelands.

When in my opinion antisemitic Jewish groups like J street, Bend the Arc, Peace Now or J Voice for Peace endorse Biden as well as four infamous, antisemitic women in Congress (Rashida Tlaid, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez/ AOC lhan Omar and Presley, otherwise known as the Squad with their huge contempt for ), you should immediately react. It should be clear to you that the association of these people means that the entire group is involved in the destruction of , robbing them of their independence and replacing it with a terrorist state.

Keep in mind that our government is ready to clamp down or “out” BDS. That effort will surely be diminished or dismissed by Biden.

For the Jews, in my view, it would be unimaginable not to work at ensuring that Trump wins. You ask why?

He has done the impossible for ’s security and economic boom, which is an asset for the USA as well as other countries.

Trump’s economy prior to COVID was booming, unlike that of Obama/Biden. Their treasonable acts toward should be remembered so that we never vote again for the like.

In addition, through his efforts, has peace now with the UAE, Bahrain and a free sky in Saudi Arabia. Kosovo, Serbia, and Malawi which will move their embassies to , and are in the process of peace with , This is in addition to Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, and Yemen. As they say, “Stay tuned”.

Who else has made these inroads?

Biden is surrounded by people looking for the destruction of , as well as converting the USA into a country that, at the very least, is in the hands of leaders who will do nothing. Remember he was the VP when the USA voted against in the UN.

Certainly from what they have proposed, their intention is not to work at making America “Great Again.”

Pablo Nankin, MD

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorClérigos musulmanes: El fatua emitido por el Gran Muftí de Palestina prohibiendo a los emiratíes visitar Al-Aqsa no tiene base alguna en el sharia
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor