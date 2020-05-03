Diario Judío México - Letters

Danish Bible Society

It is a fallacy that the reason for the changes you made in the “new bible” is that it was done for the illiterates, at least of bible studies.

Your mission should have been to add explanations or good side notes to that which some Danish people may not understand, instead of just changing biblical text.

Where did King David live in The city of David in Israel?

Do you remember where Salomon built his palace? Yes, in Israel, in a city named Jerusalem, again in Israel.

The Romans conquered Israel, destroyed Jerusalem and Mesada, and changed the name of Israel to Aelia Capitalina.

During this time, a nice Jewish boy called Joshua was born and lived in Israel; his followers also Jewish boys left Israel to preach to the illiterate and polytheistic to the people of Asia Minor.

I believe the examples above are enough, however, if you want to learn more, you should rent a hotel room and read the Bible, if still available. I am concerned that with so many illiterates they would choose cartoons instead of the Bible.

Denmark and Israel seem to have good relations so we must ask/demand the Danish bible society directly to rewrite the 2020 bible?

Pablo Nankin, MD