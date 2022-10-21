Letters

Without fail, sooner or later an antisemite appears in politics, entertainment world and daily life. This time it is in Australia, a seemingly great country depending upon who is the Prime Minister. Now, that the Left is taking over, the Prime Minister Albanese and Penny Wong are intent on injuring the veracity of Israel’s existence, thus giving the Palestinians terrorists a boost so that they can continue to send rockets assassinating Israelis.

To have more of an effect, I believe, and so make it more palatable to the terrorists, their repudiation of Israel was begun on Simcha Torah.

So sad to think that many of my family members who fled years ago from Chelem, Poland to Australia and have lived there in peace may be affected by this travesty.

This horrific change in Australia’s diplomatic position of support for Israel also was noted by their announcements last week that they will give more money to the terrorist, which is obviously to cause damage to Israel, their Jewish people and in fact, to all of us.

This reversal also indicates that Australian’s new government has no idea of history, whereby Jerusalem is the Capital of Israel, because it has always been.

Let’s not forget that “Penny” in fact first acknowledged the move of their embassy to Jerusalem whereafter she promptly recanted it. Apparently, the rationale is that some of the Australians were offended. Could they had been the friends of the suicide bombers? Of course, what the Jews want or say is of no importance.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-palestinian-terrorists-cheer-australian-foreign-ministers-recent-moves/