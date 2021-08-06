BEYLE 100: Celebrating a Century of the Yiddish Songs, Poetry & Artistic Vision of Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman

Song text translations: https://yivo.org/cimages/beyle100_program_booklet.pdf

Join us for a special online concert celebrating the 100th birthday of Yiddish songwriter, poet, and singer Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman (1920-2013). The program, conceived by Binyumen Schaechter, and organized in conjunction with the Center for Traditional Music and Dance, will feature a number of the Yiddish world’s leading contemporary performers who were influenced by Schaechter-Gottesman, including Michael Alpert, Sharon Bernstein, Dovid Braun, Esther Gottesman, Itzik Gottesman, Janet Leuchter, Sasha Lurje, Sarah Myerson, Ethel Raim, Binyumen Schaechter, Reyna Schaechter, Temma Schaechter, Gitl Schaechter-Viswanath, Asya Vaisman Schulman, Lorin Sklamberg, Alicia Svigals, Paula (Perl) Teitelbaum, Theresa Tova, Lucette van den Berg, Arun (Arele) Viswanath, Josh Waletzky, Shifra Whiteman, Hy Wolfe, Janina Wurbs, and the duo of Sveta Kundish & Patrick Farrell. The Yiddish actor Shane Baker will serve as emcee.

Born in Vienna and raised in Chernovitz (then Romania, now Ukraine), Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman came to New York in 1951, and created an oeuvre of vivid songs and poetry covering a wide range of subjects from subway musicians, to personal reminiscences, to descriptions of street life near her home in the Bronx. Writing in Yiddish, her work uniquely captures universal themes from intimate snapshots, while humanizing the bustle of modern life. She was named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2005, and her songs continue to be performed and enjoyed across the globe.

Planning Committee:

Shane Baker, David Braun, Itzik Gottesman, Ethel Raim, Pete Rushefsky, Binyumen Schaechter, Josh Waletzky, Alex Weiser

Sponsored by:

The Center for Traditional Music and Dance’s An-sky Institute for Yiddish Culture, Congress for Jewish Culture, CYCO Books, Forverts, Hebrew Actors' Foundation, Jewish People’s Philharmonic Chorus, KlezKanada, League for Yiddish, Museum of Jewish Heritage, Sholem Aleichem Cultural Center, Workers Circle, Yiddish New York, Yiddish Summer Weimar, YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, Yugntruf - Youth for Yiddish