Letters

Diario Judío México - On December 31, 2019, on the KCET Tv program and during the “Democracy Now” program,

I heard a woman named Pat Mitchell, whose name was vaguely familiar. She has written a book, “Becoming a Dangerous Woman”, wherein she seems to claim that all the women who have made positive achievements have done so by fighting for women’s rights.

In chapter 7, as described by the program’s anchorperson, Hanan Ashwari’s name was “celebrated”. This woman has been for years on multiple programs with lies and anti-Semitic rhetoric, starting in the days of the intifada which she enjoyed immensely.

She quotes that every person in the West Bank and Gaza has at least one family member extracted from their houses by the Israelis. She also continues the mantra that Israel has occupied “Palestine” and that martyrs are created because the Palestinians have no planes or tanks. What they do have is their bodies and are “willing to die” as martyrs not as criminal terrorists which in fact they are exactly.

There was another quote of a woman named Lea Tsemel who is proud to defend any Palestinian for any cause which as an Attorney she should do. She wrote another documentary called Advocate, in which she bashes the Israeli military courts and claims that no judge will ever be fair to a Palestinian. In other words, in her fantasies, she denies both that Israel has laws and that the P are guilty when killing, maiming, or throwing stones and should be punished.

So, Ms.Mitchell you ought to choose your friends carefully and if you want a woman to be empowered, then look for the ones that tell the truth.