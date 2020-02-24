It is amazing that the columns of Jewish journals have problems describing how dangerous it is to have self hate Jews vote for the World Zionist Congress. If not now or J street or code pink or Women of the wall and of course Jewish voice for peace or many Reform Synagogues with the same view as the ones described above were to get a foot in the congress the damage will be irreparable.

RememberBen Ami the leader of J street for not calling him the Fuehrer just kiss and congratulated Abbas these actions are insane.