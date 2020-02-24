Letters
It is amazing that the columns of Jewish journals have problems describing how dangerous it is to have self hate Jews vote for the World Zionist Congress. If not now or J street or code pink or Women of the wall and of course Jewish voice for peace or many Reform Synagogues with the same view as the ones described above were to get a foot in the congress the damage will be irreparable.
RememberBen Ami the leader of J street for not calling him the Fuehrer just kiss and congratulated Abbas these actions are insane.
There can be no motive to do so, Abbas as Ben Ami are both enemies of the state of Israel BUT let’s be clear they are the cause of the anti-Semitic attacks on our students, including the always BDS and SFP gratuitous helpers of antisemitism, helper group of J voice for peace.
I would ask that AIPAC is including in your vote except for their last action to an unnecessary apology to the Anti-Semitic Democrats.
You want to do positive things for Israel, if you love Israel consider voting for ZOA or The Lawfare Project or Israel Allies Foundation who are at all times defending Israel and in fact, the 2 latter one is creating Lawsuits against discrimination acts.
