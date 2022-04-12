Conozca el contexto, visite jewishvoiceforpeace.com.

“Rabbi Brant Rosen expected a heated debate after his synagogue voted to designate itself as ‘anti-Zionist,’ but others in Chicago see the act as either alarming or a publicity stunt”: https://www.timesofisrael.com/preaching-to-the-margins-chicago-synagogue-adopts-anti-zionism-as-a-core-value/

Letters by Pablo Nankin, MD

Let’s talk about ignorance first. Without Zionism, there wouldn’t be any Israel; considering that for a few, the Israeli population is made up of Zionists. I will go as far as saying that even the ones who were living there before Hertzel, coined the name Zionism were in fact, Zionists.

Let’s hear the words of GD…… you Abram shall leave your land and go to the land, I will show you. Yes, here we have Israel’s first Zionist called a GD believer.

Then we came from Babylon and do you remember the phrase “from the edge of the river we mourn to return to Israel”….. Jerusalem?

Then there was Zionism- to Israel from thousands of Jews to the land of Israel had Zionism been taken more seriously and if the bloody British would not have been such Jew-haters and Arab- lovers, millions of Jews would have made their way as Zionists to Israel.

The Ethiopian Jews will still be in the forgotten shadows; shall they not be considered Zionists themselves to Israel, nor The Menashe tribe from India, et al? Thousands of people who make Aliyah to Israel are also Zionists.

According to your sick altered comprehension, that is not what Israel is made up of nor is assistance nor moving to Israel is a good thing. Only you and your minion followers know what is best.

There are groups like Nutria Karta that hate Israel and want its destruction. Basically, you have the same wishes because, without Zionism, there would be no Israel. Nutria Karta wants the Messiah to take them on a magic carpet to Israel. This group read the Bible in error; they are as you are novices to Judaism.

Furthermore, when J Voice for Peace congratulates you, then you know that you have become a Jew-hater and an Israel basher as they.

By the way, what are your thoughts and those of the congregation upon visiting Israel? Oops, my mistake, you or they probably have never been there.

Shame on you! You just made the news in a most embarrassing and sanguineous way.

I just saw a picture with you and the antisemitic BLM, I didn’t see how you felt for the Jews who have been killed, of course, it will be part of your discourse.