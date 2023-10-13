They would like nothing better than to stop them and I believe these protestors ought to be stopped. Has any of the rebel rousers ever taken a step back and analyze what is really going on in Gaza & Israel? I don’t want to believe that they really can’t discern reality from a bunch of lies which like sheep they have been led to believe. The involvement in demonstration for murderous terrorists by the SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) sends a chill up the spine to everyone else at the University, considering that they are endorsing murder.
 
“Hamas’ torture, rape, kidnapping, and murder of 1,200 Israelis, (most of them civilians) is a dream come true,” says Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal.
These miserable terrorists are having their own children be human shields as well as protecting their cache of weapons. It is not the first time they have used children. These ferocious savages are having them taught in school hatred of Jews and Israelis, and how rewarding it is to be a martyr, and how to use a rifle and kill. Understand the people of Gaza and the WestBank are always dancing, celebrating every time an Israeli is killed.
Hamas and the Gazans are exhibiting their lack of humanity with these horrific terrorist actions and I liken them to Barbarians.
To destroy life by cutting off the heads of 40 babies is something even a savage beast would not have done it. Not to be forgotten is a video of their setting a girl on fire.  All of this, they are proud and have applauded while they videotaped the torture they inflicted. 
 How can a teacher have no compassion, take the risk of inciting more hatred just like the Palestinians have done? Simply by the name of the “Teach-In Crisis in Palestine”, you know what she is aiming for. Was there not a crisis in Israel as well? 
Are you Chancellor et al unaware that the UCLA Professor Jennifer Chin, Professor Saree Makdisi, and Professor Sherene Razack or their TA offered their UCLA students extra credit if they attend the Teach-In titled the Crisis in Palestine? What were you all thinking? Is that also permitted according to the laws? No way of getting around it, correct?
The only solution I see is to fire or dismiss those teachers and the students. This is not blocking freedom of speech, this is insanity.
All this is antisemitism to the highest degree. 
In addition, can you imagine that the co-founder of Hamas speaks about eradicating Christianity? 
Take note, Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas called Muslims around the world to embrace a day of global jihad this Friday the 13th. DOES THIS MEAN THAT THE STUDENTS SUPPORTING MURDEROUS HAMAS ARE COMING AFTER US and would the university be happy?
Pablo Nankin, MD

Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

