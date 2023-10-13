Hamas and the Gazans are exhibiting their lack of humanity with these horrific terrorist actions and I liken them to Barbarians.

To destroy life by cutting off the heads of 40 babies is something even a savage beast would not have done it. Not to be forgotten is a video of their setting a girl on fire. All of this, they are proud and have applauded while they videotaped the torture they inflicted.

How can a teacher have no compassion, take the risk of inciting more hatred just like the Palestinians have done? Simply by the name of the “Teach-In Crisis in Palestine”, you know what she is aiming for. Was there not a crisis in Israel as well?

