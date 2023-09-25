I really don’t understand

Letters to the editor

Mrs. Magil

I don’t know some of the speakers at your “bash a Jew“ seminar, but you must know them very well. e.g. Roger Waters in LA has dressed as a Nazi soldier, he has put up balloon pigs during his concerts and has made no secret of his Jewish hate.

He was barred from performing in Israel. It would seem that you are an intelligent woman to be in your position, so the only reason left for your hate festivity is that you must be a hardcore antisemite.

Pablo Nankin, MD

The normalization of anti-Semitism at the University of Pennsylvania.

University of Pennsylvania Is Hosting Old Fashioned Nazi-Style Event Masquerading as ‘Palestine Literature Festival’

Link above for full report on the anti-Semites speaking at a shameful upcoming