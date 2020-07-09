Diario Judío México - Leters to the editor

To USCScale and their supporters,

As you can see from USCscale’s supposedly anti-racist but slanted (notice “Zionist”), horrendous letter below, USC appears to have become a nest of anti-Semitism. It is incredulous that this can be happening in a school consisting of a significant number of Jewish teachers and students.

The help and extending of support to the black students is a fine premise! However, this “Scale” group should use it to extend solidarity to all students, which is the norm of an appropriate society.

How can Scale possibly say that the Zionists are inhumane?

This is an outrageous, horrific, and downright lie! What “labor” is being used by the Israelies/Zionists except to make sure that over 200,000 Palestinians can have jobs and come to work in Israel every single day, get paid, and have access to medical benefits?

Cleary, “Scale’s” intention is to encourage antisemitism in the school by convening with the “Students for Palestine”, who by the way, are not even beneficial for the Palestinian.

This is an undermining group that has no other desire but to have the Jewish State of Israel destroyed. It has been very clear by other organizations such as BDS et al. clearly endorsing antisemitism.

Every time a Jew wins a Nobel Prize (which now exceeds 22% of all Nobel prices), the Jew-haters become even more irate in their jealous outrage that this very small minority of people can accomplish so much. And yet, they usually benefit by the Israeli/Jewish /technology/invention/knowledge. Does it make any sense to you?

These “Scale” individuals and their supporters must learn and understand that it takes 2 or in this case 3 (Hamas a terrorist designated group, the Westbank who pays the terrorists and the Jewish State of Israel) to make peace and that terrorism or paying people to be martyrs will not succeed.

My question is how long will it take the school to get rid of this anti Semitic instigator (s)?