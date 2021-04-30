Letters

The apparently intellectually deprived members of the Human Rights Watch only have eyes for Israel. In my mind, this organization’s initials must stand for ... horrendous rats watching. Their focus is seeking out violations of human rights mostly in Israel. How can that be?

I guess that Israel (the first country to do so) is so inhumane that it has started to help India which is one of the most devasted countries due to the Covid 19.

Israel is not waiting to see if it is safe enough, they are sending help just as good friends do. I don't see Iran or Syria or Lebanon or Jordan nor the EU, for that matter showing any concern about the horrors in India.

HRW wishes to ignore that this small country of Israel has always come to the forefront providing emergency aid to many countries enduring a sudden natural disaster.

If the HRW was honest, they would be praising Israel instead of being critical.

Apparently their concern relates to the people of the West Bank and Gaza. Need I remind you of the recent “ Ramadan" riots whereby abuse of the Israeli orthodox has become the norm and of course, the rockets fired which has much of Israel’s population living in fear and hiding away?

The new Palestinian party logos have no Israel on their map and the good old terrorist boys have decided again to not have elections for a new Palestinian leader instead of the rotten Abbas. The other logos continue to bear rifles and granades, of course we all know of the PLO encouragement to commit terrorism and monetarily reward their perpetrators.