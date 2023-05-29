Is Germany regressing?

Letters
A psychopathic antisemite, ROGER Waters (Pink Floyd) again got away with his antisemitic slurs, innuendoes, and attire This time was in Berlin at a noise-filled performance where music was missing, instead, there were demonstrations of his antisemitism to distract the onlookers from his lost voice.
It had been apparently clear that in Germany, antisemitism was punishable by law and indeed that the use of any Nazi-related paraphernalia has now turned back to permissive exhibits of antisemitism?
.
How can the city of Berlin, at no less than the Mercedes Benz (Nazi sympathizers) arena which should had never allowed his performance. The “authorizing person” has to be investigated to discover his antisemitic links?
Now he performed in Frankfurt. Sadly, his “concert”was not canceled and Waters incarcerated.
Most appreciated is the fact the people in the public waved Israeli flags and sang am Israel Hai
Most vile are the people who stayed to hear this antisemite after his show of Jew hatred, these people should also be investigated.
Pablo Nankin, MD
Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD
