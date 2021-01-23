Letters

A member of Congress, Rashida Tlaib (I have no idea why she hasn't been removed for her antisemitic tirades, lies) now calls Israel an apartheid state because Israel is not vaccinating West Bankers or Gazans.

In my opinion, there is no reason for Israel to do so; the 2 entities receive billions of dollars from the world that would permit them to buy vaccines like every other country. Certainly, all Israeli Arabs who wish to be vaccinated are getting the vaccine as they are Israeli citizens.

Remember Tlaib being a congressperson could have helped her mother and family to move to the USA if they so desired. Apparently, they don't wish to move as they are very comfortable in Ramallah. Explain that, please.

More apartheid talk comes from an NGO organization called B'Tselem, which is headed by "sheep -herder" Hagai El-Ad and funded by the European Union. This antisemitic group lies for their personal satisfaction of their hatred for Israel and Haigai continues to receive a salary.

Mr.Yoseph Haddad, a Christian Arab-Israeli resident of Nazareth, has come forth in an op-ed to say that B 'Tselem was lying and had no basis to call Israel an Apartheid state. A report of theirs had stated that "this racist apartheid regime whose only purpose is the promotion and perpetuation of the superiority of one group of people- the Jews." Haddad has served in the IDF and had managed Israeli Jewish employees. Is that apartheid? I think not.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://unitedwithisrael.org/what-apartheid-israeli-arab-slams-btselem-for-labeling-him-a-2nd-class-citizen/

https://gellerreport.com/2021/01/jihadi-jew-hater-rashida-tlaib-calls-israel-a-racist-state-spreads-false-claims-on-vaccinating-palestinians.html/

All in one week !

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins