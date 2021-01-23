Letters

A member of Congress, Rashida Tlaib (I have no idea why she hasn't been removed for her antisemitic tirades, lies) now calls Israel an apartheid state because Israel is not vaccinating West Bankers or Gazans.

In my opinion, there is no reason for Israel to do so; the 2 entities receive billions of dollars from the world that would permit them to buy vaccines like every other country. Certainly, all Israeli Arabs who wish to be vaccinated are getting the vaccine as they are Israeli citizens.

Remember Tlaib being a congressperson could have helped her mother and family to move to the USA if they so desired. Apparently, they don't wish to move as they are very comfortable in Ramallah. Explain that, please.

More apartheid talk comes from an NGO organization called B'Tselem, which is headed by "sheep -herder" Hagai El-Ad and funded by the European Union. This antisemitic group lies for their personal satisfaction of their hatred for Israel and Haigai continues to receive a salary.

Mr.Yoseph Haddad, a Christian Arab-Israeli resident of Nazareth, has come forth in an op-ed to say that B 'Tselem was lying and had no basis to call Israel an Apartheid state. A report of theirs had stated that "this racist apartheid regime whose only purpose is the promotion and perpetuation of the superiority of one group of people- the Jews." Haddad has served in the IDF and had managed Israeli Jewish employees. Is that apartheid? I think not.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://unitedwithisrael.org/what-apartheid-israeli-arab-slams-btselem-for-labeling-him-a-2nd-class-citizen/

https://gellerreport.com/2021/01/jihadi-jew-hater-rashida-tlaib-calls-israel-a-racist-state-spreads-false-claims-on-vaccinating-palestinians.html/

All in one week !