Dear Ms. Ocasio Cortez

How embarrassed were you while making a fool of yourself in public recently wearing your " tax the rich" gown; donated by or paid for by? Of course, you are confused, do rich people not pay your salary?

Puerto Ricans are not antisemites, so who are your friends that are poisoning you with lies?

Did you not want to remove monetary assistance to Israel? When Israel created the Iron Dome, do you know it was shared with the US and is now operational in this country?

If there is no partnership with Israel, then why does the US gain knowledge from Israel about their very valuable discoveries and military advances? Israel has used the money for exactly their creation and development for both the US and itself. If you stop the funding, then you stop knowledge from reaching the US. Do you really think this is prudent, or are you placing antisemitism ahead of good politics?

The above is just one issue in the US and Israel partnerships. As regards Covid, most of what is known in the US about vaccines was obtained from the Israel Pfizer agreements.

So, please try to learn and act against terrorism. It is also of the utmost importance for our youth to learn the truth/real and not fake history with which you should be involved.

Pablo Nankin, MD