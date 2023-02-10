Joe Rogan & antisemitic remarks

Letters

Antisemitism of podcaster Joe Rogan

What an appropriate time you found to call on the “Benjamins” (Jews)whose claim to fame is that they are all about money in your broadcast.

Can you imagine how rich the Israeli team would be for searching for the injured and buried in aiding the Turkish and Syrian people after the earthquake? How many Shekels should they ask for? Sorry, the answer is $0. It is considered a good deed ( MITZVA) as a Jew helps even their enemies in dire situations.

Your agreeing with Ilhan Omar’s remarks reminded me of the adoption of the practice of Eugenics by the Nazis during the war whereby the Benjamins were killed even though they were professors, ex-soldiers, doctors, financiers, lawyers, etc. Where would you be standing if you were Jewish?

Ilhan Omar should be grateful that the US received her as an immigrant and gave her the opportunity to be whatever she wanted. Unfortunately, she chose to be a leader of hatred and antisemitism.

Pablo Nankin, MD