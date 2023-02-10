Joe Rogan & antisemitic remarks

Por:
- - | Visto 117 veces
Joe Rogan & antisemitic remarks

Letters
Antisemitism of podcaster Joe Rogan
What an appropriate time you found to call on the “Benjamins” (Jews)whose claim to fame is that they are all about money in your broadcast.

Can you imagine how rich the Israeli team would be for searching for the injured and buried in aiding the Turkish and Syrian people after the earthquake? How many Shekels should they ask for? Sorry, the answer is $0. It is considered a good deed ( MITZVA) as a Jew helps even their enemies in dire situations.

Your agreeing with Ilhan Omar’s remarks reminded me of the adoption of the practice of Eugenics by the Nazis during the war whereby the Benjamins were killed even though they were professors, ex-soldiers, doctors, financiers, lawyers, etc. Where would you be standing if you were Jewish?


Ilhan Omar should be grateful that the US received her as an immigrant and gave her the opportunity to be whatever she wanted. Unfortunately, she chose to be a leader of hatred and antisemitism.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Comparte en Redes Sociales

Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


Artículos Relacionados:
El Centro Wiesenthal expresa su repulsa ante la decisión de ...
La foto de Ana Frank del Bernabéu activa la alerta antisemit...
TikToker británico es detenido por intimidar a judíos
Billete de banco argentino en honor al simpatizante nazi Ram...