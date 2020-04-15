Diario Judío México - Ek Velt – An Incredible Dream At The Far Reaches Of The World<

ק װעלט׃ די פֿאַרכאַפּנדיקע מעשׂה פֿון ייִדיש אין ביראָבידזשאַן

Please join us for the fascinating story of Birobidzhan — a remote and forbidding territory in Russia’s far east, known as the Jewish Autonomous Region. Was it set up as Stalin’s diabolical or benevolent answer to the “Jewish question”? What has happened to it and its dream of a Yiddish-speaking land since?

The only West Coast presentation by very special guest from NYC, native son and now beloved Yiddish educator Nikolai (Kolya) Borodulin.