It is horrendous and so disturbing to see that Croatian soccer fans actually proudly marched, making Nazi salutes and chanting on the streets of Milan. They arrived to be part of the Union of European Football Associations champion league tournament.
Did they figure that the Milanese/Italian security and police are so weak that they can perform antisemitic acts on the street? The video shows dozens of “fans” marching with not a single policeman on site and of course no one trying to stop them.

Croatia is a country that has been trying to clear itself from all the Jewish atrocities during WWII. We visited there and had planned to go again, but after seeing this devastating demonstration…why would I return? These vandals ought to be arrested if not in Milan, upon their arrival returning to Croatia. Their faces are clearly seen in the video.

Finally, FIFA should remove the soccer club (Dinamo Zagreb) from playing, at least for this season until they stop the hatred.

It is mind-boggling considering that Croatia has a good relationship with Israel.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Jews Condemn Soccer Fans’ Nazi March in Europe | United with Israel
https://unitedwithisrael.org/jews-condemn-croatian-soccer-fans-nazi-march/

 

Pablo Nankin, MD
