As always, Israel ends up being in the wrong, independent of what they do.

Certain antisemites ( as for eg Amanpour) have decided that Israel has not been forceful enough in declaring that Russia has committed horrendous war crimes nor in Israel’s harsh condemnation of Putin’s actions. In fact, Israel has made both claims against Putin and Russia.

These antisemites and “certain news media” have decided that for Israel to be the first country to erect emergency field hospitals in Ukraine (which they have done in many other countries) has no merit Praise for such actions has never been included in the antisemites’ rhetoric.

Also, the wonderful and warm reception of Ukrainian refugees to Israel goes without being noticed nor commended nor for so many Jewish organizations.

On the University front, the antijewish organizations, anti Zionist speakers, and professors continue to find a way to increase Jew-hatred. The last one doing so was Duke University, which is supported by donations as well as our government.

Another puzzling University is McGill, they certainly have no reason to discriminate.

Pablo Nankin, MD

President 919-684-2424; Provost 919-684-263;

Emails: Vincent.price@duke.edu; Sally.kornbluth@duke.edu

Dear President Price and Provost Kornbluth,

On March 31, Duke University allowed the student government to fund and host the brazen antisemite and blood libeler, Mohammed el-Kurd, who accused Jews of killing Palestinians in order to drink their blood and eat their organs.

He arrived on campus and ridiculed Jewish students on Duke to roars of laughter from an auditorium filled with students and faculty.

That is outright antisemitism that clearly violates the civil rights of Jews.

I ask that you:

1. Issue a strong statement condemning El Kurd’s blood libel as antisemitic.

2. Hold student government can be held accountable for providing funding for antisemitic speakers and withdraw funding.

3. Invite Students Support Israel and the Zionists who are most likely to be targeted to meet with you regularly on a committee that will work with the Brandeis Center and Academic Engagement Network to come up with solutions

to address antisemitism on the Duke campus.

4. Include Jewish/Zionist identity in DEI programming.

Lapid: Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine | Jewish Website