Anschutz Entertainment Group
Dan Beckerman, Chief Executive Officer of the Anschutz Entertainment Group
On September 27 AND 28 at the Crypto arena in Los Angeles, an antisemite and Jew-hater named Roger Waters is to perform. We have asked you not to have this hateful individual at a center where I assume, most spectators are non-discriminatory and unaware of this musician’s voracious attempts and vociferous actions to bash, ruin, and attack the Jewish people.
In our previous calls and letters, we noticed that this despicable person, Waters, was canceled. However, we also thought it could have been due to Covid, or as we had erroneously hoped because your group had actually understood the virulence of this individual.
I could spend hours talking about his Jew-hatred, but I am sure you are aware of it, or you can certainly find out in 10 minutes. Therefore, I ask you again not to protect or endorse Waters or antisemitism.
Seeing as your company also owns Coachella, you must be aware of what Waters did during his 2008 performance where a float of a Pig with the Jewish star was flying about as a sign of his hatred. It is time to put a stop to this horrendous antisemite! Abate discrimination and antisemitism which surrounds us!