Prior to addressing the current antisemitic actions by "progressive”and previously arrested Ben and Jerry in 2016, we will go back a few years. Let's remember 2018 when these "self-hating" Jews donated money to the Women’s March in order to aid Sarsour and Mallory in their ongoing verbal bashing of Jews. The protestors in this March of course also included several Farrakhan lovers, also well-known as Jew haters. At that time had the boycott against Ben & Jerry's persisted, perhaps Ben & Jerry ice cream would no longer exist to create problems.

Therefore, it is of no surprise that they are again riding their apocalypse horses making an incorrect point in referring to "occupied Palestinian territory", which, in fact, was never land belonging to the "Palestinians". Sadly, Ben and Jerry are uncultured, ignorant people who unfortunately lack any of the Jewish (Seichel) intelligence.

Presently, the independent Board of B & J led by a well known anti Semite has made the decision with the influence of BDS to join the anti- Jew/Israel movement to increase pressure on Israel while determining themselves the boundaries of the State of Israel. They ought to focus their attention on countries like Syria whose leader has displaced over 500,000 people thanks to the leader. or on the African continent with their murder of Christians. Tragically this is of no concern for the "progressive" B &J. What is really infuriating is that they are actually perpetuating a lie to serve their own goals. What they don’t even seem to realize is that the majority of the consumers in the area being boycotted are Arabs not Jews.

Not only should we not buy their products, but their Kosher certification should be removed. These products don’t deserve the respect of any decent human being, much less that of the Rabbinate. A thank you to Australia which has done so already.

Unilever, which acquired Ben and Jerry’s in 2000, along with some strange acquisition arrangement, has made a disclaimer, which you can read below. The problem with this is that it claims they continue to do business in Israel without defining the actual State. Does that include Judea and Samaria or are they agreeing with the "boys" in what constitutes Israel? Unilever's response has been inadequate and devious, therefore all their products should be avoided.

We hope that other states will follow Florida's and Texas' intent on sanctioning Unilever for Discrimination against Israel.

A sincere thank you is deserving to all the markets specially the Kosher markets for stopping their purchase of B & J.

We like to encourage the Kashrut Kof-K to remove B and J Kosher ceritificate.

J street one of them most antisemitic organizations is in agreement with B and J, pklease stop supporting J street it represent a group of self hating Jews.

Pablo Nankin, MD

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a very complex and sensitive situation. As a global company, Unilever’s brands are available in more than 190 countries and in all of them, our priority is to serve consumers with essential products that contribute to their health, wellbeing and enjoyment.

We remain fully committed to our presence in Israel, where we have invested in our people, brands and business for several decades.

Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever in 2000. As part of the acquisition agreement, we have always recognised the right of the brand and its independent Board to take decisions about its social mission. We also welcome the fact that Ben & Jerry’s will stay in Israel.

Please read Ben & Jerry's statement here.

press-office.london@unilever.com