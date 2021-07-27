Prior to addressing the current antisemitic actions by "progressive”and previously arrested Ben and Jerry in 2016, we will go back a few years. Let's remember 2018 when these "self-hating" Jews donated money to the Women’s March in order to aid Sarsour and Mallory in their ongoing verbal bashing of Jews. The protestors in this March of course also included several Farrakhan lovers, also well-known as Jew haters. At that time had the boycott against Ben & Jerry's persisted, perhaps Ben & Jerry ice cream would no longer exist to create problems.

Therefore, it is of no surprise that they are again riding their apocalypse horses making an incorrect point in referring to "occupied Palestinian territory", which, in fact, was never land belonging to the "Palestinians". Sadly, Ben and Jerry are uncultured, ignorant people who unfortunately lack any of the Jewish (Seichel) intelligence.
Presently, the independent Board of B & J led by a well known anti Semite has made the decision with the influence of BDS to join the anti- Jew/ movement to increase pressure on while determining themselves the boundaries of the State of . They ought to focus their attention on countries like Syria whose leader has displaced over 500,000 people thanks to the leader. or on the African continent with their murder of Christians. Tragically this is of no concern for the "progressive" B &J. What is really infuriating is that they are actually perpetuating a lie to serve their own goals. What they don’t even seem to realize is that the majority of the consumers in the area being boycotted are Arabs not Jews.

Not only should we not buy their products, but their Kosher certification should be removed. These products don’t deserve the respect of any decent human being, much less that of the Rabbinate. A thank you to Australia which has done so already.
Unilever, which acquired Ben and Jerry’s in 2000, along with some strange acquisition arrangement, has made a disclaimer, which you can read below. The problem with this is that it claims they continue to do business in without defining the actual State. Does that include Judea and Samaria or are they agreeing with the "boys" in what constitutes ? Unilever's response has been inadequate and devious, therefore all their products should be avoided.

We hope that other states will follow Florida's and Texas' intent on sanctioning Unilever for Discrimination against .
A sincere thank you is deserving to all the markets specially the Kosher markets for stopping their purchase of B & J.
We like to encourage the Kashrut Kof-K to remove B and J Kosher ceritificate.
J street one of them most antisemitic organizations is in agreement with B and J, pklease stop supporting J street it represent a group of self hating Jews.
Pablo Nankin, MD

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a very complex and sensitive situation. As a global company, Unilever’s brands are available in more than 190 countries and in all of them, our priority is to serve consumers with essential products that contribute to their health, wellbeing and enjoyment.

We remain fully committed to our presence in , where we have invested in our people, brands and business for several decades.

was acquired by Unilever in 2000. As part of the acquisition agreement, we have always recognised the right of the brand and its independent Board to take decisions about its social mission. We also welcome the fact that will stay in .

Please read Ben & Jerry's statement here.

Media queries:

press-office.london@unilever.com

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorDescanse en paz Sr. Salomón Atach Saed Z”L
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor