Letters to the editor

Por:
- - | Visto 113 veces
Letters to the editor

 

It has become obvious that the McGill University Tribune has turned to antisemitic journalism. When I was training as a physician in affiliated hospitals with McGill, there was no antisemitism.
In fact, many go to the Jewish General Hospital for the best care and so it appears that they don’t care about being at a Jewish hospital as long their illness is being treated and so their antisemitism is put aside.

Are you not aware which is the first country to set up emergency hospitals and send doctors after a disaster like the one in Syria and Turkey? Israel was the first country to send first responders and physicians to save lives!


22% of all Nobel prize winners are Jews which is fantastic in comparison to the number of Jews in the world.

Regarding apartheid that antisemites use to badger Israel; are you aware of how many members in the Superior courts, and those of the Knesset are Arabs? Have you been to Israel in order to see how these people dine in the same restaurants, use the same beaches, shops, and transportation? People of all religions and ethnicities work, study, and have the same opportunities in Israel.

When you write about Israelis attacking Gaza or the West Bank area, know that these are retaliatory maneuvers after rockets have been shot into Israel. Think of the money that the terrorist and/or their families receive for murdering Israelis or Jews. They are seen as heroes about whom can be read in Arabic journals. Imagine how horrendous it is that their young children are taught hatred and how to shoot rifles and murder their neighbors! So, I cannot avoid thinking that the Jewish Doctor who discovered the treatment of Tuberculosis was one of those with “long noses”
that the awful BDSers enjoy hating and deriding. Would they not take the Jewish developed medication to treat their TB? I doubt it.

What about Penicillin ? Why don’t you reject its’ use seeing that it was discovered by a Jew?

You do know that the founder of psychoanalysis was a prominent Jew called Freud Right?

What about the 3 Jewish university boys who were lynched for helping Martin Luther King or the Jews that marched next to him in Selma? Should they not be praised?

Do you Jew haters ever think that Polio has not existed for a long time thanks to the Jonás Salk intramuscular vaccine followed by the oral vaccine also created by a Jew.

How about that little camera which is ingested and will report the status of your bowel system? Yes, it was yet another of multiple Israeli inventions.

The very first Covid tests by Pfizer were first tested in Israel, that democratic country where Jews, live side by side with Christians, Armenians Arabs, and Muslims.

Have you ever thought about the people you hate so much,or those involved in the development of cellular Phones and computers?

Why are foreign entities and countries making deals with Israel? Why do they seek out Israel for learning about new agricultural techniques and desalination.
Yes, those same victims of your disdain are the best.

Have you pondered my questions?

So get back to reality and sign the IHRA definition and fire whoever denied a letter to be printed by a wonderful Jew.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Comparte en Redes Sociales

Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


El tamaño máximo de subida de archivos: 300 MB. Puedes subir: imagen, audio, vídeo, documento, hoja de cálculo, interactivo, texto, archivo, código, otra. Los enlaces a YouTube, Facebook, Twitter y otros servicios insertados en el texto del comentario se incrustarán automáticamente. Suelta el archivo aquí

Artículos Relacionados:
Noa Tishby anunció en sus redes que es destituida como envia...
Les juifs au coeur de l'histoire de France, par Mathias Drey...
31 de marzo de 1492: Expulsión de los judíos de España en 14...
Harper Collins editará los libros de Agatha Christie para el...