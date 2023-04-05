Letters to the editor

It has become obvious that the McGill University Tribune has turned to antisemitic journalism. When I was training as a physician in affiliated hospitals with McGill, there was no antisemitism.

In fact, many go to the Jewish General Hospital for the best care and so it appears that they don’t care about being at a Jewish hospital as long their illness is being treated and so their antisemitism is put aside.

Are you not aware which is the first country to set up emergency hospitals and send doctors after a disaster like the one in Syria and Turkey? Israel was the first country to send first responders and physicians to save lives!

22% of all Nobel prize winners are Jews which is fantastic in comparison to the number of Jews in the world.

Regarding apartheid that antisemites use to badger Israel; are you aware of how many members in the Superior courts, and those of the Knesset are Arabs? Have you been to Israel in order to see how these people dine in the same restaurants, use the same beaches, shops, and transportation? People of all religions and ethnicities work, study, and have the same opportunities in Israel.

When you write about Israelis attacking Gaza or the West Bank area, know that these are retaliatory maneuvers after rockets have been shot into Israel. Think of the money that the terrorist and/or their families receive for murdering Israelis or Jews. They are seen as heroes about whom can be read in Arabic journals. Imagine how horrendous it is that their young children are taught hatred and how to shoot rifles and murder their neighbors! So, I cannot avoid thinking that the Jewish Doctor who discovered the treatment of Tuberculosis was one of those with “long noses”

that the awful BDSers enjoy hating and deriding. Would they not take the Jewish developed medication to treat their TB? I doubt it.

What about Penicillin ? Why don’t you reject its’ use seeing that it was discovered by a Jew?

You do know that the founder of psychoanalysis was a prominent Jew called Freud Right?

What about the 3 Jewish university boys who were lynched for helping Martin Luther King or the Jews that marched next to him in Selma? Should they not be praised?

Do you Jew haters ever think that Polio has not existed for a long time thanks to the Jonás Salk intramuscular vaccine followed by the oral vaccine also created by a Jew.

How about that little camera which is ingested and will report the status of your bowel system? Yes, it was yet another of multiple Israeli inventions.

The very first Covid tests by Pfizer were first tested in Israel, that democratic country where Jews, live side by side with Christians, Armenians Arabs, and Muslims.

Have you ever thought about the people you hate so much,or those involved in the development of cellular Phones and computers?

Why are foreign entities and countries making deals with Israel? Why do they seek out Israel for learning about new agricultural techniques and desalination.

Yes, those same victims of your disdain are the best.

Have you pondered my questions?

So get back to reality and sign the IHRA definition and fire whoever denied a letter to be printed by a wonderful Jew.

Pablo Nankin, MD