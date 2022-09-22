I find it sadly astonishing that the Hadid sisters were hired to represent and walk at the Tom Ford fashion show. It is apparent that their enormous numbers of followers on social media was the deciding factor in their being chosen to fill the position. This is regardless of the fact that they promulgate hatred of Jews and of Israel and have mentioned that they are or may be losing friends and jobs due to their proclaimed antisemitism.

It is very upsetting to me that Tom Ford would ignore this unless he just doesn’t care. Remember next time you go shopping to bypass his store and products.

Another infamous antisemite is ROGER Waters and those who are more interested in what he can produce financially regardless of his open discrimination and hatred of the Jewish people. What was the huge pig float with a Jewish star at his Coachella performance? If anyone had a conscience, he would be banned from performing at the Crypto Center and KTLA should not be advertising the show. Neither the station nor their parent company respond to my emails or calls.

Money before conscious.

Pablo Nankin, MD