LHMV antisemitism or ignorance?

Por:
- - | Visto 126 veces
LHMV antisemitism or ignorance?

Letters
Beverly Hills Residents: please take note

As most of you already know, the ordinances approving the project and the development agreement of the Cheval Blanc Hotel of LVHM will be put to vote by the residents in May.
This “special election” is being reimbursed to the City by the Friends of Cheval Blanc; an organization funded by LVMH.
It is up to us residents to decide the fate of such construction without their provision for affordable housing fund, and a much larger building than would normally be allowed.
In my opinion, another significant concern exists with regards to antisemitism. The fact that Louis Vuitton hired Bella Hadid as the super-model representing their company is a direct offense to all people of integrity, good character, morality, and peace. She and most of her family are Antisemitic to the core!

At the Council study session on Feb 21, the hotel’s lawyer responded to my concern about LVMH employing Bella Hadid as their “face,” a face who symbolizes antisemitism. She replied that LVMH decries antisemitism and further stated that Ms. Hadid had since apologized and recanted her words. I do not find this to be convincing having continued to discover Bella’s multiple despicable comments on social media. In my opinion, she was not sincere.


Seeing as LVMH owns most of the designer shops on Rodeo Drive, just imagine what can happen if we begin to see other antisemitic faces such as those of Mark Ruffalo, Roger Waters, Susan Sarandon, Dua Lipa, et al on other storefronts. Who is to stop this? Therefore, it is imperative that we implement change now on that very corner. We need to be certain that the owners are clearly against antisemitism, Jew-hatred, or anti-Zionism.
The Council took note and at the evening Council meeting, Mr. Mirisch made sure that an article about Bellas’s antisemitism was read into the meeting. The lawyer has since contacted me and reported that there is no change in LVMH‘s decision toward maintaining Hadid as their “face”.

So, I ask all the residents in this city to vote NO on the project. I know it may not stop LVHM’s insolence, but at the very least it will be stopped here in Beverly Hills.
Think about Louis Vuitton and the relation to the Vichy government (see below) a pro-Nazi group ruling the south of France during WW2 and the suffering they caused the Jews.
Is history being repeated?
Pablo Nankin, MD
“ Quotes:”
The luxury goods company Louis Vuitton collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of France Louis Vuitton might be an aesthetic inspiration to many, but he certainly didn’t spare much thought for the Jews. In her book Louis Vuitton, A French Saga, Stephanie Bonvicin”
S A Must Read

Letter: Jew Hatred: Louis Vuitton, Vichy & Bella Hadid – Boulder Jewish News

Letter: Jew Hatred: Louis Vuitton, Vichy & Bella Hadid – Boulder Jewish …
Dear Letter to the Editor: In 2004 a book was published that exposed Louis Vuitton’s (now owned by L

image006.png

Letter: Jew Hatred: Louis Vuitton, Vichy & Bella Hadid – Boulder Jewish …
Dear Letter to the Editor: In 2004 a book was published that exposed Louis Vuitton’s (now owned by L

Louis Vuitton Slammed for Hiring ‘Ardent Antisemite’ Bella Hadid for New Campaign

Louis Vuitton Slammed for Hiring ‘Ardent Antisemite’ Bella Hadid for New Campaign

Louis Vuitton Slammed for Hiring ‘Ardent Antisemite’ Bella Hadid for New…
The Algemeiner

Bella Hadid. Photo: Marie Claire Korea via Wikimedia Commons. The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is b…

Louis Vuitton Slammed for Hiring ‘Ardent Antisemite’ Bella Hadid for New…
The Algemeiner

Bella Hadid. Photo: Marie Claire Korea via Wikimedia Commons. The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is b…

France | World news | The Guardian

Comparte en Redes Sociales

Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


Artículos Relacionados: