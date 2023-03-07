LHMV antisemitism or ignorance?

Letters

Beverly Hills Residents: please take note

As most of you already know, the ordinances approving the project and the development agreement of the Cheval Blanc Hotel of LVHM will be put to vote by the residents in May.

This “special election” is being reimbursed to the City by the Friends of Cheval Blanc; an organization funded by LVMH.

It is up to us residents to decide the fate of such construction without their provision for affordable housing fund, and a much larger building than would normally be allowed.

In my opinion, another significant concern exists with regards to antisemitism. The fact that Louis Vuitton hired Bella Hadid as the super-model representing their company is a direct offense to all people of integrity, good character, morality, and peace. She and most of her family are Antisemitic to the core!

At the Council study session on Feb 21, the hotel’s lawyer responded to my concern about LVMH employing Bella Hadid as their “face,” a face who symbolizes antisemitism. She replied that LVMH decries antisemitism and further stated that Ms. Hadid had since apologized and recanted her words. I do not find this to be convincing having continued to discover Bella’s multiple despicable comments on social media. In my opinion, she was not sincere.

Seeing as LVMH owns most of the designer shops on Rodeo Drive, just imagine what can happen if we begin to see other antisemitic faces such as those of Mark Ruffalo, Roger Waters, Susan Sarandon, Dua Lipa, et al on other storefronts. Who is to stop this? Therefore, it is imperative that we implement change now on that very corner. We need to be certain that the owners are clearly against antisemitism, Jew-hatred, or anti-Zionism.

The Council took note and at the evening Council meeting, Mr. Mirisch made sure that an article about Bellas’s antisemitism was read into the meeting. The lawyer has since contacted me and reported that there is no change in LVMH‘s decision toward maintaining Hadid as their “face”.

So, I ask all the residents in this city to vote NO on the project. I know it may not stop LVHM’s insolence, but at the very least it will be stopped here in Beverly Hills.

Think about Louis Vuitton and the relation to the Vichy government (see below) a pro-Nazi group ruling the south of France during WW2 and the suffering they caused the Jews.

Is history being repeated?

Pablo Nankin, MD

“ Quotes:”

The luxury goods company Louis Vuitton collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of France Louis Vuitton might be an aesthetic inspiration to many, but he certainly didn’t spare much thought for the Jews. In her book Louis Vuitton, A French Saga, Stephanie Bonvicin”

S A Must Read

Letter: Jew Hatred: Louis Vuitton, Vichy & Bella Hadid – Boulder Jewish News

image006.png

Louis Vuitton Slammed for Hiring ‘Ardent Antisemite’ Bella Hadid for New Campaign

