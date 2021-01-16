Letters

I certainly agree that the attack on and infiltration of the Capitol was horrific and never should have happened.

However, I must say that what occurred on Rodeo Drive, Melrose Ave or in Seattle, etc was horrendous Yes, I do understand the Capitol is the Capitol.

To follow is Mr. D'Souza's view of what was said by President Trump on the 6th of January and I keep asking myself what in Mr. Trump's speech incited people to be violent? I as well found nothing.

I do find that Kamala Harris’ speech a few months ago was harmful when she said the BML/Antifa will/ should continue. She also helped to put together bail money.

I think that the we owe Pres Trump an award for what he has done for Israel, for our economy, foreign affairs, etc. ADL, J Street, J Voice for Peace, et al are more detrimental to us than whatever Trump has said.

In my opinion, most of the Jews who vote Democrat have no concern about who really is the president or the congress person elected. As for example, in the case of the antisemitic Pastor Warnock propelled by J Street and a letter by 150 rabbis.

Finally, are the Abram Accords starting to fail, because QATAR for one will not join them. Would they have done that with Trump in the presidency?

Now France and Germany want peace with the Westbankers and Gazans beginning with the principal that Israel goes back to the 1967 border.

Pablo Nankin, MD

SIN COMENTARIOS

Pablo Nankin, MD
